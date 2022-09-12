An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
I recently headed to Green Bay with my 18.6 War Eagle and both my golden retrievers – Ruby and her five-month-old pup Red – for two days on the water and a night of camping. My plan was to troll for walleye and see what I could catch.
The old Chevy turned 350,000 miles this week, and it still has its original motor, tranny and exhaust. To be honest I was satisfied to see it do an excellent job pulling the War Eagle to Little Suamico, Wisconsin, where I would launch at Geano Beach.
Any time a boat goes in the water with a plan of camping and fishing it’s kind of a big deal to have all the right gear. I had the gear, and I secured some solid advice at the landing – to head out to 27 feet of water and troll with night-crawler harnesses.
The previous time I launched at Geano Beach was with a canoe. I limited out on walleye and caught a 47-inch musky on a crawler harness. I had no idea the musky was a musky, and it pulled me around for a half an hour before I saw it.
The time before that I was 3 miles from shore, fishing in the War Eagle, when Jeff Moll called to say a bad storm was going to hit. I was whacked hard on the ride back to the launch; it was one of the worst-10 “I should have died” experiences of my life.
This latest time was different – almost no wind and sunny skies. It seemed there were at least 100 boats on the water. I pulled two crawler harnesses or a crankbait that I switched about every two hours as I experimented.
I had been trolling for four hours and had not had a hit when one of my rods with a crawler harness started bending – and it was “fish on.” The fight was great and soon I netted a 27-inch walleye. As far as I was concerned my trip was a success.
My action was slow but steady. Three hours later I had my next strike and caught a 24-inch walleye; I was a happy camper. It seemed 27 feet of water with my harness back 100 feet behind my planer board was the right number. My third and final hit of the day came just before dark; it was another 24-inch walleye.
I pulled lines to head to some private land that was remote and beautiful. I built camp and slept on the sand with my two pups.
I had camp broke and was on the water before sunrise with big hopes. I joined the growing pack of fishers in deep water, and let me tell you it’s a quiet world out there. Trolling with planer boards is a game of skill and common sense, especially when alone. I need to be wise or I’ll have an almost-constant issue with other trollers. When there’s a fish on, especially a good one, catching it in the net without messing with other lines is a cool challenge.
I didn’t get a hit until I had been fishing for three hours that morning. My first whack was an 18-inch walleye that made me feel like I was doing something right. In some ways I’m extremely patient – like when it comes to trolling and tip-up fishing. The lines must be checked at least every 15 minutes or they will be full of weeds, which means it’s a waste of time.
It was another three hours before I had another chance; the fish was another 24-incher, which made me happy.
The pups were awesome in the boat. To keep them cool I put wet towels over their bodies and they were fine. Red and Ruby always wrestle, and Red is probably the sweetest golden retriever I have ever had.
I needed a trip like that and was thankful that it worked out with relative ease. Live large!
Sunset
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.