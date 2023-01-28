An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
My good friend Rod Bensley of Burnett, Wisconsin, told me back in early June 2021 that he had rectal and prostate cancer; he said he would probably die by September. Rod owned and managed Roosters Run Pheasant Preserve. He did an excellent job of managing it along with the 212 acres of land that he and his wife, Wendy Vick, owned.
I decided – on the day I learned about Rod’s future – that I was going to be the best friend I could be in the final months of his life. Rod gave me his Ravin R29 crossbow in July 2021 because he was sure he would not see fall’s bow season. But Rod was still alive in September so I returned the crossbow and he harvested a buck with it. He was told he would maybe survive until December. In December I muzzleloader-hunted on his property. Rod was still very much alive, and I was also there for the first day of the doe season. I watched him shoot two antlerless deer. I left his home with the Ravin R29 again because he was sure he would be gone by March. This past August I again returned the Ravin R29 because Rod refused to die. He was tough as ever, and our friendship had grown to a mutual admiration.
Long story short, my dear friend Rod Bensley passed away Nov. 27, 2022. The final week of Wisconsin’s bow season I did a tribute-to-Rod hunt with his crossbow, to Pepin County on the Chippewa River bottoms west of Durand, Wisconsin.
Even though Rod taught me how to shoot the Ravin, I had never shot it by myself. I must admit I was scared. But then I scratched that itch, and I shot it better than I do my .22.
The next day was difficult. My plan was to drive to paradise, build camp on the ice, put out tip-ups and bow-hunt in the afternoon. I drove in a snowstorm, which sucked. Next I drove on a hillside where no one had driven yet this winter, and got my truck stuck at least 30 times. I put out tip-ups but when I checked them every one of my minnows was dead. That was a sure sign of oxygen depletion, which generally means there will be no living fish in the area.
Quite possibly my largest challenge was I planned on traveling about 1 mile with my – Rod’s – Ravin and hunting where I knew a humongous buck would give me a great shot. The ice was stupid bad. I wore a life jacket, had ice spikes around my neck and carried a chisel, which hit the ice in front of me with each step. I had zero phone reception. If my body fell through the ice, it would be up to me to pull my body out of the predicament.
I was proud of myself when I reached my destination, which is a long beaver dam separating a flooded forest and a ridgeline. In the fall the beaver dam is a deer highway.
Other than a large amount of coyote and otter sign there were no deer tracks, which is not a good sign if deer hunting. I made an executive decision; I was going to spend the afternoon hiking, which was crazy difficult due to terrain that was frozen enough to hold a mouse but not me – and in some cases not a mouse. Naturally I was wearing hip boots with trash bags for liners. I had patched the boots the day before and they held up well for the hunt.
By the time I made it back to camp I felt I had traveled 4 miles from the time I left camp. It was a challenge in deep snow, slush and open water, but I was proud I had tried. I determined the deer had been sucked up by aliens until next September.
I closed out the daylight hours with a bit of tip-up fishing. And naturally all my minnows died upon lowering them into the water.
The following day I knew my situation was not good, but I switched to calling coyote at sun-up. My lips became so cold I could not blow into my dying rabbit call, so I didn’t harvest any coyote with Rod’s Ravin.
I cleared the slate and headed north of Durand. I explored The Lower Chippewa River state natural area and let me say that is beautiful country. I had high hopes; it was about 15 degrees Fahrenheit as I watched day become night – but no deer or coyote were spotted.
Rod Bensley’s nickname for me was “Outdoor Boy.” Every time he answered the phone, that’s what he called me.
I miss my buddy.
