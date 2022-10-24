An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends
This past week my “old” buddy Jeff Moll and I lived in our boats and hunted ducks out of my canoe on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage in Iron County, Wisconsin. We had some serious adversity but we overlapped that with a whole bunch of fun.
It was 49 years ago when my dad, the late Robert Walters, took me and Jeff there. We camped on an island and caught lots of walleye for the opener. That was Jeff's first trip with the gang; I guess he’s come a long ways in the world of being an outdoorsman. It was my dad who included Jeff, starting him in the Walters World of hardcore outdoors. These days my brother Mike calls him “Master Guide Extraordinaire,” which was my title for many years.
So our plan was simple. On the Flambeau one can only camp at a designated campsite. We wanted to be close to our hunting but there was no nearby designated campsite. We decided to anchor our boats and sleep in them. Holy moly; that was fun. Moll was in his 16-footer and I was in the 18.6 War Eagle. My rig was the kitchen and place for social gatherings.
The final hour before daylight I showed Mr. “Master Guide Extraordinaire” my duck honey-hole, and it was impressive. Of course I needed to teach him the difference between a crow and a Woodie. But like what Dad witnessed 49 years ago, I understood and was my usual quiet self. I might add that walking to “Duck Paradise” was brutal with a capital B. It was maybe 200 yards. I sank knee-deep in the muck with every step I took in the chest waders, and wild rice was constantly tripping me.
The social hours began at dark; we were on top of the world knowing we were going to put a whacking on some waterfowl in the morning. And then our world came raining down on us about 11 p.m. when a solid rain began. But we didn’t care because we were wearing chest waders and had rain gear, and we knew the rain would cease in a matter of minutes.
When is the last time you laid in the floor of your boat with a tarp on top of you, and every time you moved the puddles that formed on top of you came down on you? Both of us slept – or tried to sleep – in our chest waders. Life was perfect.
Best description for the following day was rain for an hour, then no rain for an hour. Then there was intense sweat from slogging in the mud. Ruby was fantastic with most of her retrieves, and the hunting was epic. Other than lunch and a nap, we hunted from dawn to sunset. Sometimes we made incredible shots, and sometimes we could not have hit a duck if it was sitting on the end of our barrel.
Ruby isn’t trained for hand signals but no matter how challenging the conditions, she watches the sky. Even if she doesn’t see where a duck falls, she figures it out. Her mother, Fire, had that same gift. It’s cool to watch.
So when the clouds-rain-sun hit the western horizon both Jeff and I had our limit of six ducks. We were both soaked from sweat as well as rain. As we made the slog back to the boats, believe it or not it quit raining. We were set to have a first-rate social extravaganza. We didn’t take off one iota of our gear; instead we lit the propane lantern and turned on some music. I was ready to listen to my mentee tell me what a great guide I am and how it was the best day of his life.
Instead another steady rain began. We actually laughed about it; we sat up until 1 a.m. and gave each other crap. It was another wonderful night underneath the tarps. At 4 a.m. it was a slog back to the canoe for more ducks and more memories.
I remember the look Dad gave me 49 years ago when Jeff was Jeff a few times. About all I can say is, “You were right, Dad!”
Sunset
