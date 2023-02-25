Hello friends,
This past week I was near Stockbridge in Calumet County, Wisconsin. I was hunting sturgeon with a bunch of my friends on Lake Winnebago. As my readers may be aware, I suck at actually harvesting sturgeon with a spear. But my friends and I are good at having lots of fun in our attempts.
A lot of people in the “great white-brown north” are concerned about driving their trucks on the ice this winter. Sometimes I am; that day I was not. I had both the pups, Ruby and Red, along as I drove onto the ice at Calumet County Park. We had a convoy of 11 people; our plan was to cut holes, place shacks and have fun.
Two of my good friends in the group are Dean Bornemann and his daughter Hailey, 25. Dean and Hailey are addicted to golden retrievers; they have two of Ruby’s pups. Finley is going on 4 and Rudy is Red’s sister, so it was a family reunion. I might add that at 10 months Rudy is the most impressive-looking golden I have ever seen.
Kevin Bornemann, who is Dean’s brother, had a sled saw along. He cut four holes about as smoothly as it could be done. I had a chainsaw and cut my own. After we were done I neglected the majority of my responsibilities to instead participate in a social experience with the gang. When they left I casually began my work, which was outfitting my 13-foot by 8-foot Eskimo shack to both live in and spear from. I finished my work about two hours after dark – and then realized I forgot most of my food at home. I “dined” on a tube of Ritz and a Pabst Blue Ribbon.
I was sitting in my shack when at about 7:30 a.m. an earthquake started on Lake Winnebago – something the likes of I have ever seen. In my shack the spearing hole was the size of a bathtub. The whole shack was moving for two solid hours, and my spearing hole had major waves and eruptions. The dogs did not enjoy the show.
People are also reading…
Even though I knew I didn’t need a spear because I wouldn’t see a sturgeon to throw my spear at, I was awake long before daylight. I have harvested one sturgeon in about 15 years of trying and forgot to buy a tag at least three times. I put a 20-foot by 40-foot tarp over my shack, and then a major wind began.
In our shacks were husband-and-wife couples, families and Bob Javenkoski. The folks are from the Kaukauna, Wisconsin, area except for Leon and Alicia Duffrin, who are from the area of Winter, Wisconsin. When 1 p.m. came it was time to quit looking down a dark hole into more than 17 feet of water and start cooking good food – and perhaps even participate in some tasty beverages. We had bacon-wrapped venison, bear steak and shish kabobs. There weren’t a whole lot of veggies in our diet but it was a damn fine feast.
My spear didn’t need sharpening. Red loved looking down the hole. Though we had a couple of neighbors on the ice harvest a sturgeon, our group didn’t see even one. The highlight in my shack for Dean, Hailey and myself was seeing two minnows.
Dean, 59, is the most athletic adult I have ever met and about as much fun as one can find in a person. He’s swimming to Alcatraz in California this summer and doing all kinds of nationally recognized biathlon stuff that normal people avoid. But apparently he had caught some rare virus or something of the sort because as Hailey and I observed him it appeared he was either going to fall in the hole or have a stroke. We put him in a chair for a long nap, and he saw the same amount of sturgeon the rest of the group saw.
But we had as much fun as about 15 or so people can have on the ice. We pegged out the fun meter once again!
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.