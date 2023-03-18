Hello friends,
This past week I put another serious test on the Chevy Hotel with the load I was pulling and some “go for it” driving along Upper Michigan’s Little Bay de Noc. Little Bay de Noc is known throughout the Midwest as a place to potentially catch a 30-plus-inch walleye; it attracts hardcore ice anglers from throughout the area.
My old high-school buddy Doug Cibulka has done three trips on the ice with me this winter, and they all had challenges. Our other companions were Ruby and her pup Red. The challenge began from minute one as we entered the ice on what is the north arm of Green Bay. We were going on local advice, a “fishing hot spots” map and literally my foot on the gas pedal.
The local advice was due to deep snow drifts; we couldn’t pull my trailer with a snow machine in it. Our other option was to unload everything at the public landing at Kipling, Michigan. We pulled four Otter sleds for multiple trips to where we were going to set up for the four-day excursion.
I sensed the 2006 with 363,000 miles was hungry for a challenge, and by God as long we kept moving she performed like the champ she is. We spoke with a lot of locals about a strategy, settling on the south end of what is called “Second Reef.” We each put out tip ups and Finicky Foolers in 22 to 25 feet of water; we baited with large shiners. And then we began the massive job of building camp. There was no wind. We had three nights on the ice to live large, and the mood was excellent.
At dark a steady east wind began blowing off the open water of Lake Michigan. There was so much moisture in the air that everything got an extremely heavy frost on it. Even though we stayed up late we could not catch a fish.
People are also reading…
The morning was our second prime time on the ice, but we had zero action and neither did any of our neighbors. A difficult decision was made to break camp and drive north about 4 miles to shallower water, where we built camp – and caught at least a dozen walleye more than 30 inches. Once again the Chevy Hotel was seriously tested. We ended up where the Whitefish, Rapid and Tacoosh rivers enter the bay; walleye swim up those rivers to spawn.
So we built camp and the mood was excellent. About three hours after we arrived I was fighting a fish on a jig pole baited with a fathead. Holy moly we were happy when I landed our first walleye. It was only 14.5 inches but we had no cares because we knew there was a herd of 30-inchers swimming our way. I just let it go. And then I had a flag, which was a 28-inch gator.
We were on top of our game, and it was determined that the social hour should begin to honor the awesome catch. Well folks I have to tell you, the late-day primetime came and went without any action. At about 10 p.m. we decided we were going to try and stay up all night. We were going home a day early because there was a nasty snowstorm headed our way.
Doug and I gave it everything we had, including socialization, cooking a fine 1 a.m. meal and fishing hard. But nothing we did triggered a bite. We were both aware that in five days we were headed to Chequamegon Bay on Lake Superior, and there was no sense in taking a chance on crashing the Chevy Hotel in a snowstorm.
We fished until 3 p.m. that Sunday under beautiful conditions – but had zero fish-catching experiences and did not see a neighbor catch a fish. We broke camp.
The moment I hit my driveway the next storm began. I lit my woodstove, took a hot bath and all was well in my world!
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.