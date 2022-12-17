An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
This week’s column is about the second week of deer camp for “The Red Brush Gang.” The gang’s 23 members take residence each fall on public land in northern Juneau County, Wisconsin. We live in our makeshift 18-foot by 36-foot pole barn that is home; we take it down the final day of Wisconsin’s gun-deer season.
The second week’s temperature of 34 degrees Fahrenheit replaced opening day’s high of 22 degrees with strong winds. It was the first day the gang started doing deer drives. The drives were in sections of about a mile long by a mile wide. There were 13 of us; the drives can be man-killers. Some of the gang simply have too many decades on their knees. Some have injuries and there’s nothing that can be done about that; they are automatic standers.
Standers that can hit running bucks are far and few between. The young guy’s love is for being mobile and pushing deer with the hopes they go toward the standers. As the years go by it seems like more and more of the deer run back behind the drivers instead of forward to the standers. Often I have written about the difficulty of traveling the wetlands. One of the causes of our sometimes demise is the failed price of a beaver pelt – a national situation. Simply put there are a lot more beavers that have created many more wetlands than before fur prices hit bottom a few years back.
Beaver flood forests and lowlands so they can swim to where they harvest aspen and willow, instead of walking on land and chancing being fed on by coyotes and wolves. Though it’s mandatory for Red Brush Hunters to wear hip boots, what can and does happen is that some of the new beaver country has deeper water than our hip boots are tall. The worst situation is the dreaded “half ice” where one is walking on top of ice but then breaks through.
It’s interesting to watch a comrade negotiate the ice – and to listen to the occasional grunts and groans because it seems impossible at times to pull oneself out, and then to only break through again. All members go through half-ice. One feels bad for a comrade but one also thinks it’s funny. That may sound evil but what comes around, goes around.
One night we had a “Sunday Night Party” back at the shack. Jeff Moll served lasagna, and we had a big-time dart tournament and laughed a lot. The next day it was the Cibulka Boys – Doug and his son, Derek – who both connected on running bucks. Doug came into the group in the late 1980s. Doug went through the Poynette school system one year behind Jeff and I, and he has been fun the entire time I have known him. It doesn’t matter if it’s salmon on Lake Michigan in a canoe, trapping otter, hunting bear or chasing deer; Doug Cibulka is consistently chasing a heartbeat.
The drivers kicked up the buck, which was a pretty seven-pointer, and Doug made steaks out of it. Twenty minutes later Derek Cibulka kicked up a spike buck that ran behind the drive. Derek fired his gun twice; either shot would have sent the spiker to heaven. The best shots at running deer in our group are duck hunters. I believe it’s because we have practice shooting at fast-moving targets.
The final two days of deer camp were a blast, but kind of sad and kind of a relief. Some of us spent nine nights there, with most staying at least six. We were about as tired as humans can be, and could barely walk and talk. That’s the relief part.
The sad part is the entire group only comes together en masse once per year unless there’s a wedding, graduation or a funeral. Without a doubt we’re well aware it’s the most fun place to be on the planet each November.
The blast part is that on the second weekend we all knew we had more time of hooting it up Friday and Saturday nights. Everyone challenged themselves to stay up as late as possible Saturday because the shack was coming down in the morning.
For 51 falls I have done this. The only way I will stop is if I die. That might happen someday but until I do I am a Red Brush Hunter!
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.