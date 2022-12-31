An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
This week’s column is all over the map on a positive subject. Back in 2006 I had an idea to start an organization through this column to encourage kids to be outside. In 2007 that thought became action; it became “Kids and Mentors Outdoors” or KAMO. Visit www.kamokids.org for more information.
Currently we have Wisconsin chapters in Poynette, Wisconsin Dells, Marshfield, New Lisbon, La Crosse and Beaver Dam; each chapter covers the area around it. We offer kids hunting, fishing, outdoor education and just about anything under the sun for outdoor experiences. COVID hit us hard. But we’re currently on what may be our most positive and energetic path ever.
Friday, Dec. 9
High 32, low 21
“The Joe” is a hunt based out of the MacKenzie Environmental Education Center near Poynette. Our first “Joe” was held back in 2008; we took two years off during the COVID pandemic. This year there were 17 youth and three adult first-time hunters at the hunt, each given a weekend to remember at a simulated deer camp. Mentors from KAMO guided each hunter on properties as far as 20 miles away. We receive support from staff in the kitchen. We maintain law and order at the camp.
I have become friends with the Tyler and Patsy Thiede family out of Mayville, Wisconsin; I’ve been helping mentor two of their children – Conner, 11 and Carsyn, 12 – in youth-turkey hunts and in this year’s youth-deer hunt. Tanner Webber, 19, Tyler’s stepson mentored Carsyn for “The Joe.” I mentored Conner. The kids are tough, polite and fun. We hunted on the Eugene and Marcia Vangen farm near Otsego, Wisconsin. The Vangens are brother and sister, old family friends; they have the prettiest farm this side of the Mississippi River.
The previous weekend KAMO members held a three-hour safety class for the mentees; then Tyler, Carsyn, Conner and myself headed to the Vangen farm to scout. Day one of our hunt we drove to the farm in a very challenging snowstorm.
Conner and I were hunting a well-managed food plot when just before dark a 2.5-year-old buck made the mistake of standing in some cornstalks about 90 yards away. It was a bit long but Conner made an excellent shot. The buck had already shed its horns; it was aged and checked for Chronic Wasting Disease at the end of the weekend. Two doe were also harvested so we had three deer on the pole.
At camp it was fun and games. These kids come from all across the state. Like a bunch of puppies they were always playing in the snow and getting to know each other.
People are also reading…
Volunteers and donations are a must for the program because the hunt is about a $4,000 endeavor. We fed five meals to 50 people. Volunteers who I want to give a shout out to are Jeff and Patti Rouse who run our kitchen; they’ve never missed a year. Peppermint Patti and I were great friends growing up. We would be starving without those two ordering and cooking our food. Another quality shout-out is due to Sassy Cow Creamery out of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. They give us all our chocolate and white milk as well as ice cream for the weekend.
Saturday, Dec. 10
High 27, low 18
We all slept in dorms at the facility, which is a classic that’s owned and managed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Breakfast was served from about 4:30 to maybe 7 a.m.; then every mentor and mentee hit the woods for a morning hunt – followed by lunch and an afternoon hunt. That night there was lasagna and a bingo party for the kids where a ton of donations created the prizes. Six more deer were added to the pole that day.
Jameson Brodeur, 12, of the Lake Wisconsin Chapter “Poynette/Lodi” won the night’s final game, which was emceed by Greg Wagner of the Baraboo River Chapter. The prize was a Savage 308.
We are on a major rebound from the COVID pandemic. One example would be Bob Brodeur’s Lake Wisconsin Chapter; Bob has been a friend since we were kids in high school. The hunt brought a bunch of new-energy people to his chapter. They will be holding a meeting at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the American Legion, 131 W. Washington St. in Poynette.
The last day of our hunt was Sunday; by then everyone was physically and mentally exhausted. But I have a special story from the day. Braedyn McMullen, 17, of Winneconne, Wisconsin, was being mentored by Randy Hines of the Coulee Chapter. They spotted a real nice 8-point buck that was bedded down. When they spotted the buck there wasn’t a good shot so Randy told Braedyn to sneak a bit closer. Randy was able to watch the entire experience. Braedyn was smooth on his stalk and put the bullet where it needed to go. Both those guys and later Braedyn’s mother, Whitney, were about as happy as three people could be.
I had backed off as president of KAMO due to the loss this past June of the love of my life, Michelle Chiaro. But the position has not been filled, so I will fill it until we find someone else if everyone in KAMO is good with that.
KAMO is always looking for mentors, mentees and financial help. We are open to starting new chapters; we are a 100 percent volunteer organization dedicated to encouraging kids to be outside.
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.