An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
This week’s column is dedicated to Michelle Chiaro. Michelle was my bear-hunting, winter-camping, bow-hunting, all forms of fishing, gardening and “Date Night” partner. Michelle was 50, and she passed away unexpectedly June 15 from sepsis.
This year was going to be the biggest “outdoor adventures” year of my life. I received Montana tags to hunt deer and elk, and I have plans to do that hunt alone in late October. I also received a tag to hunt black bear in Zone C, which I have ran baits in since 2010. This year would be my first where, instead of taking a “new bear hunter,” I would be the only tag holder and therefore would be the most active bait I have when the season opens Sept. 7.
Michelle and I were a complete team when it came to running baits – either together or separate, depending on our schedules. Let me tell you Michelle loved running bear baits. I started the task in mid-April. In reality though Michelle and I started this past February, when we could walk on the frozen marshes of the Meadow Valley Forest in northern Juneau County, Wisconsin – public land in Juneau, Wood and Jackson counties.
This past fall I was on a duck hunt and camping trip when I had a unique experience. I had hiked about 1 mile from camp, shot my limit of woodies, and I kept hearing mallards and geese behind me. I went exploring, found duck and goose paradise, and became lost in knee- to chest-deep water. Most importantly I found lots of bear scat and trails, which is why we went exploring in February.
People are also reading…
The standard procedure for our operation was to be at least one-half-mile’s hike from gravel roads. We would then use a hollow stump with covers for the top and bottom, which are just 3-inch-thick pieces of a large log. To keep everything out of that stump but black bear, I put logs that are anywhere from 5 to 8 feet in length “tepee-style” over the top.
At first I ran three baits with my total distance being 52 truck miles and 3 miles on foot. During Memorial Day weekend Michelle and I camped. On the final morning I ran the baits, and she broke camp and cooked lunch. At that point we had been running baits about 40 days, and one of the baits had never been hit. The new one was sporadic but I had some cool wolf and bobcat photos, and bear were hitting it about once per week.
Bait and what is it? So far this year I’m getting all my bait from Big Bear Down out of Abbotsford, Wisconsin. I’m using cookies and granola that I purchase in 55-gallon drums.
June and early July is crazy time for black bear and baiters. The bear are in estrus; the sows hang around a good bait and the boars hang around a hot sow. I have one bait that’s exceptional, and my gang has harvested several from it. This year I probably had four different boars working it and at least two hot sows. The pairs would literally make a bedroom in trail-camera range; my pictures included lovers sleeping, eating and loving.
On June 15, just like that, my woman was taken from me with zero warning. I tell you I have about 20 bad episodes each and every day. On the bright side, when Michelle first passed every moment of every day was a horror story for me. What am I getting at? Running the baits, staying ultra-busy, and never placing blame or having anger is what is keeping me from requiring a straitjacket.
Every day that I have been home, except one, since June 15, I stay outside way past dark, and I work, “putz” and think.
Today is about day 105 on the baits. I have three out; all were hit. Zone C on the southern end has a problem – the bear are almost always nocturnal once the season starts. We shall see, but I’m betting that when the time comes, Michelle will be in that tree with me!
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.