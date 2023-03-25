Hello friends,
For the first time since 1989 I am going to write two separate weeks about one trip – two different ways of describing the same trip. I just returned from an ice-fishing and camping trip. I was 2.8 miles from shore on Lake Superior in Chequamegon Bay near Ashland, Wisconsin. This week’s column will be the safe trip; next week’s will be survival at its best. Space does not allow both in the same week.
Doug Cibulka and I drove to Ashland on snow-covered roads pulling my 12-foot trailer with gear and my Polaris snowmobile in it. This winter very few trucks are on Chequamegon Bay. At first it was due to poor ice; now it’s because of 20 inches of hard-packed snow on the ice.
Doug and I are high-school buddies along with Jeff Moll, who joined us well after dark. We took two trips pulling four sleds for 2.8 miles, along with Doug and my golden retrievers, Ruby and Red. The second trip made for a workload for the Polaris 550 Classic.
Bad luck came my way before we started building camp. We were both setting out tip ups. Doug was using his electric auger; I was using my propane. I didn’t know it but the pin that attaches the powerhead to the auger had come out so my auger was free from the power head. First I about broke my wrist trying to stop the power head from spinning, and then the pull cord came out and the handle smacked me in the jaw. It was like a good punch to the face. It took 35 minutes for my auger to run out of propane – I’ve never seen Mr. Cibulka laugh so hard.
At 9:30 p.m. Mr. Moll told us he was on his way with his Bearcat, so I met him. We had elk roast for supper and a whole lot of laughs.
There was a forecast for a bad storm to hit; everyone left the ice but us. I will save that for next week. First thing the next morning we were jigging with Hailey’s jigs and wax worms. We were using tip ups for anything from gators to brown trout, splake or Coho. The jigs were catching us perch and smelt. Right away I caught a Coho on my jig pole, which was cool.
No more than a half hour later I caught a splake on a tip up. Everything was perfect in our world, or at least mine. It’s the fourth year in a row we have gone on this adventure and usually we catch quite a few northern pike and brown trout, but caught none that day. About noon the wind started picking up. We were using two Eskimo “Fat Shacks,” which were both 13-foot by 8-foot in size; we anchored them down as well as possible.
We also had a problem with the ice flooding around our camp, causing the floor inside our shacks to have 3 inches of water. Toward dark the storm hit real hard and our situation became very dicey. But `Mr. Moll caught two burbot, and we had a whole bunch of smelt and perch – and also a lot of fun.
Next week its pass or fail, do or die!
