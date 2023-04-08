Hello friends,
My daughter, Selina Walters, is 22; she’s studying a double major with a minor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. I’m not able to see her often. This summer Selina will be living out of a backpack and a tent while doing research on Apache trout. She’ll be in the Apache National Forest in the mountains of northern Arizona. I was pleasantly surprised when she told me she could spend some time with me for spring break. So I suggested a simple idea – to do some perch and walleye fishing while camping on the backwaters of the Mississippi River near Buffalo City, Wisconsin.
Actually the trip was not completely simple. It would require an ATV, a trailer to pull behind it and a smaller feed cart behind it to haul our gear about 3.7 miles along a trail next to the Mississippi.
We fished either backwaters or the main channel, and slept on the ground in a tent next to the backwaters. Naturally the pups, Ruby and Red, were along, and they had a blast as we made the journey. Ruby is 7 in May and never missed a beat on that run.
I’ve done this adventure three other times. If the backwaters are deep enough, the perch and walleye are in them. If not then they must be fished in the river. We liked the remoteness and being out of the wind in the backwaters; that’s where we set camp. We put out three rods each with minnows, red worms and night crawlers. Then we built a comfortable camp and did what we are good at – watched the world around us. Red and Ruby were on a nonstop chase of “what can we hunt?” After two hours all we had was a small gator-northern pike, a perch and a bluegill. We made the decision to fish the main channel.
Bad luck struck. Selina was walking with a rod that had a Rippin’ Rap on it, and one of the hooks became stuck in her thumb. I had a bad feeling when I first saw it but Selina was taking an ugly situation quite well. There was pain and it was an ugly job, but Chief Surgeon Walters took the hook out. Selina still has the majority of her thumb.
People are also reading…
We had about two hours of daylight left. We started shore fishing the main channel of the river. Right away we had action; unfortunately it was all suckers and red horse. Our poles were spread out for about 50 yards, with each one was leaning on a stick. We were looking for a hot hole. Good luck came our way when we caught a jumbo perch and then another. We had found a hot hole that held pre-spawn perch. By dark we had seven. Our mood was excellent because I knew we would kick some butt come sunrise.
We had a whole bunch of fun around the campfire; I cooked “health sausage” and nothing else. “Health sausage” is loaded with fat and boiled, but in this case not enough to make it warm. We could both feel all the blood veins near our hearts clogging with fat.
We were at our honey hole at first light, and the local flock of perch were quite hungry. We had lawn chairs to sit and watch the river flow and the dogs fight, but we were so busy we couldn’t take time to sit. We let all the “sumo, pig mamas” go, and we both felt good. I watched as Selina really enjoyed the type of fishing. One of my rigs was hit hard; I caught a 38-inch gator that had just spawned. Naturally we released her.
Selina has been overscheduled for about six years. I can see her becoming worn down from school, a job in the bug lab, a bit of a social life and being active in school organizations like the American Fisheries Society.
I believe the journey was good for her, and as usual we had a blast!
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.