An Outdoorsman’s Journal

I recently returned from an epic adventure – one I did by myself. I hunted elk and mule deer while living for eight nights in the mountains in southern Montana. I think readers will enjoy the series of columns about it because each is unique. As always, thanks for reading.
I left my home near Necedah, Wisconsin, driving a pickup with 354,000 miles and pulling a trailer. The Chevy Hotel would flawlessly put on another 2,600 miles and not use a drop of oil.
I took Interstate 94. North Dakota was loaded with ducks though I also saw there was low water in every form and in every state. The rivers in Montana are extremely low.
I drove to where I last hunted for elk in 2007 with Ryan Moll, then 19. On that hunt Ryan harvested a rag horn, and we both filled our mule-deer tags.
This was my fourth elk hunt. All the past hunts had major snowstorms on either opening day or the day before.
I arrived Wednesday with the season opening Saturday. I wanted to hike the mountains as much as possible until I found “elk paradise.” I planned to build a spike camp near my intended hunting area and have a base camp at the base of the mountain in a U.S. Forest Service campsite. I was well aware on opening weekend a major blizzard was forecast for the area. I used a well-tarped small tent for my spike camp. My base camp was my pop-up 13-foot by 8-foot Eskimo ice-fishing shack. I put a 20-foot by 30-foot heavily roped tarp above the shack and had my usual kitchen, cot, propane lights, heater and cook stove.
My first failure was I simply couldn’t find the mountain pass where Ryan and I based and hunted. I was tired from the drive, from pulling a trailer on some difficult mountain roads and needing to back up often. And I was running out of daylight.
On three occasions I spoke with Montana mountain men. Though all of them tried to help me, my situation was not pretty. It was a major learning experience; everyone was talking grizzly bear, carrying both bear spray and pistols. There were lots of stories of bear encounters. I had spray but no pistol.
After 40 miles and lots of stress I thought I found where I camped and hunted with Ryan. The weather was perfect, and I saw elk tracks on a short hike.
That night I slept in my trailer. Let me tell you bear problems are a constant conversation. There are a lot of rules pertaining to cooking in tents and how to store food. Foolish moves can cost people or bears – or both – their lives.
The first thing I did in the morning was begin to climb the mountain and explore. My goal was to find open grass areas, sometimes referred to as “parks,” where elk and mule deer feed.
I was literally on top of the world both physically and mentally. For the first 2,000 feet I didn’t see anything that interested me. I kept exploring but had forgotten my compass. I stayed physical and on the move. I found more signs and kept moving. Soon I found an area where it was obvious elk were nearby. I kept moving. I came to an opening where the trees were torn apart by a bull. There was some grass, and I knew I had found home.
I had three trail cameras and a chip, but not cellular because they’re illegal. I put the cameras on trails and was totally into the game. Cameras can be used for pictures but not hunting. I retired them once the season began.
I hiked almost 3 miles down to the base camp I had yet to build. For three hours I worked on the most perfect base camp I could dream up during the past three months. In the middle of the afternoon I strapped on my fully loaded backpack, climbed the mountain and built my spike camp. That’s where I would sleep some nights to avoid the long climb. I felt good about my plan.
The next day was physical but a great day. My plan was to sleep at my spike camp and whack an elk or mule deer the following morning. In the middle of the afternoon I climbed the mountain with a big load, happy to see my spike camp had no bear damage. Then I hiked almost a mile to where I planned to hunt the next morning, and checked my cameras. Two out of three had multiple elk pictures; everything was perfect in my world.
I headed back to spike camp, and ate nuts and food. At dark I climbed into my tent with a loaded 300 BAR. One of the real stories of the trip began that minute – falling rain. It soon changed as the temperatures grew colder.
