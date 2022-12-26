An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
As I write this column I have been without electricity due to a winter storm for 30 hours. About all I can say is that it feels like I’m living back in the 1800s.
The column is about my first winter-camping and ice-fishing trip of the season. I went to where I usually start – on 5,000-acre Lake Puckaway in Wisconsin’s Green Lake County. My goal was to catch some walleye and not fall through the thin ice I was living on top of.
There’s lots to write about the expedition; it was a dandy. I put in at Miller’s Resort near Marquette, Wisconsin. I hauled my gear in an Otter Sled in three trips, with each being about 500 yards. Red, 8 months old, my Golden Retriever, was along as was her mother, Ruby. It was Red’s first time on the ice because she was born in April. Red and Ruby wrestle about 50 percent of their waking hours. This time Ruby kicked Red’s butt because she had no idea how to use her claws to get traction on the ice.
I was tip-up-fishing for walleye, northern pike, catfish and striped bass. As soon as I set my last tip-up it went up. I iced a 27-inch gator, which I released because they must be 32 inches on Puckaway. As I said I needed to make three trips and had only two hours of daylight, so I was a busy man. But I had no cares. I have headlamps and propane lanterns, and that’s how I built my camp – an Eskimo pop-up ice shack with a cot, table, cook stove, propane light and a good mood. Once everything was rigged the pups were either playing on the ice or sleeping on my cot.
I had each of my tip-ups rigged with 12-pound test mono, a No. 12 treble hook, a small split shot and a chartreuse bead. For bait I was using a medium golden shiner. I guess one could say that was the hot ticket because the flags just kept tripping. After dark it was like Christmas on the ice; I have lights on my tip-ups that flash when I have a tip-up trip. I just love to see the flashing lights.
It was one of those trips when the air temperature stayed almost the same. With it being just a bit warmer than 32 degrees Fahrenheit, my holes didn’t freeze over. The fishing was excellent. I caught four legal walleye, a large striped bass, a catfish and three northern pike, but I missed several fish. I stayed up the entire night and really enjoyed myself.
My brother Mike, who just retired after 38 years of working at Research Products in Poynette, Wisconsin, and our family’s long-time good friend Roger Frank, who is also retired, came out to my camp for a day of fishing. Each of us would have a line of three tip-ups almost 150 yards long. It was kind of a learning day for those guys because they simply do not ice-fish much and have a strong desire to start.
As is always the case we give each other a lot of “BS.” I must admit I had the hot line of tip-ups while Mike and Roger were living in “suck city.” They claimed I had put them in a rotten spot, and I claimed they couldn’t catch a cold if they fell in the lake. During the day as we sat in lawn chairs and shot the breeze, several damp lows blew through. It was interesting to experience how the temperature didn’t change but the moisture in the air would make it uncomfortable.
We fished a few hours after dark. The lights were flashing and we were laughing – especially because my buddy and my brother were going to starve to death on what they were catching.
Mikey has had many nicknames through the years such as Farkel, Dark Cloud, Catfish and Musky Mike. He was extremely lucky and actually caught a fish, which was a beautiful 21-inch walleye that was blind, starving to death and stupid. I declared Mikey’s new name to be Walleye Mike. When Mikey – I mean Walleye Mike – asked Roger, who was still living in Skunk City, if that could become his official name, Roger clearly said “No.”
The guys are going to need some fine tuning on several of their skills. They are practically begging yours truly, Master Guide Extraordinaire, to please help them out.
My first camping trip on the ice was a pleasant one.
