An Outdoorsman’s Journal

This week’s column is about opening day of Wisconsin’s gun deer season and The Red Brush Gang deer camp. We live out of an 18-foot by 36-foot shack that we built in the Meadow Valley Wildlife Area; we hunt the Meadow Valley Wildlife Area and the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge. There were 16 of us at camp for opening weekend, and the weather was brutal.
I only needed to cook one night for the entire season. I fed the gang three elk roasts, three pork roasts and two bear roasts along with onions and potatoes from my garden.
In the morning, it was up at 4 a.m. and then a bit of a drive to where my daughter, Selina, 21, and my stepson, Joey Dushek, 29, and myself had a walk of 1.5, 1.7 and 2 miles to our stands. A bit of a story is that Joey has never hunted public land on opening day because he had a sweet setup on some private land. Our gang is all-public so previously Joey couldn’t join in our big-buck contest.
Selina was dropped off first; I was next and then Joey vanished in the dark. We all hunted in portable tree stands. It was snowing; the wind forecast was correct with sustained winds of 18 miles per hour and gusts to 35.
My view was mostly of a strip of marsh that was maybe 500 yards in width; I was in the middle of it. Shortly after dark I saw a buck that had run across and was just about to enter the red brush at 180 yards. I took a shot, but it was easy to see in the snow when I came upon its tracks that I had missed. No matter what, the story for the individual who hunted in a tree that day was the weather. To stay into the game one could not overthink.
About 10 a.m. I met up with Selina for a lunch break. Even though I had hauled a ground blind and a Mr. Buddy Heater, she didn’t think it would withstand the wind so it was never put up. Shortly after that I was back up in my tree. It was not 10 minutes and two of the largest gray wolves that I have ever seen came trotting by. I have watched a lot of wolves, but their size was amazing.
Selina saw a bobcat from her stand; it was a big year for our entire gang to see lots of bobcats and wolves. I might add that the entire day I never saw another hunter. I think we are just too far back for anyone to want to walk.
Our group does some texting with each other. Two common texts were, “It’s too windy to hit a deer from the tree” and “It seems like my tree could get blown over with me in it.” As much as I enjoyed the day – my 51st Saturday before Thanksgiving in a row to be hunting there – I was excited for dark, the walk and the two wood stoves back at our shack.
Joey Dushek made the decision it was too windy to shoot from his tree so he was doing a slow walk and stalk. He came across a good buck that turned out to be a 10-pointer and sent it to heaven. It was incredibly cool to hear his war whoop, which meant he had shot a buck. That was the beginning of a huge job – removing his stand, dressing his buck and a 2-mile drag. Joe made it to my stand just before dark, which meant we had another 1.7 miles. No one really knows it, but I have been nursing some injuries from an October elk hunt that made dragging a large buck in a half-frozen marsh a death march.
I must admit Joey did the bulk of the work, but Selina and I certainly helped as well. When we made it to the truck at 6:30 p.m., no one was talking about how cold it was.
On that day Joe’s buck was the only deer harvested out of 16 hunters so he won our group’s big-buck contest the first year that he entered it.
