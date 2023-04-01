Hello friends,
This week I’m writing about a weather event I experienced with two longtime friends Jeff Moll and Doug Cibulka while camping and ice fishing 2.8 miles from shore on Lake Superior near Ashland, Wisconsin.
Every week before I go on a trip I watch the weather for the area I’m heading to and adjust to what I see. The weather event we experienced was not forecasted.
We arrived; my golden retrievers, Ruby and Red, came along. As usual we stayed in pop-up Eskimo shacks; we sleep in cots. One of the lifesavers of the trip was we were all wearing rubber knee boots. We had one shack for sleeping and cooking, and another for fishing and socializing. We traveled using two snowmobiles.
Early in the morning I turned on our radio to hear a weather report – starting at 3 p.m. a storm would begin that would drop 6 to 10 inches of snow and the winds would be from 25 to 35 miles per hour. Something I noticed was by noon all other fishermen had left the ice. I thought about the wind being out of the northeast, which meant blowing from open water.
At 3 p.m. the storm began; it was forecast to last for 36 hours. It started with a vengeance that immediately caused massive snow drifts on the top end of our camp, which sank the ice due to the holes we had drilled for fishing along with the snow weight.
It was a constant job was shoveling out our tip ups because they were covered with 3 feet of snow in a matter of 30 minutes. By dark we made an agreement. We didn’t want to do it, but said no one was to leave the shack. Visibility was close to zero and the chance of finding a lost person was about the same. The wind was almost unreal; it bumped up to a constant 30 to 40 miles per hour.
During the day each of us tried maintaining our tip ups but it was physically exhausting due to the shoveling and trying to walk in knee- to butt-deep snow. Our camp-shacks had 8 inches of water on top of the ice. The dogs needed to stay on top of the cots; if they jumped off they made our beds wet when they climbed back on them.
We were jigging for perch and smelt – and catching them. When we went outside the shack, we were soaked to the bone within a minute due to the driving snow reaching every part of the body. The half-acre around our camp was just shy of knee-deep in slush, so walking was a physical experience testing each one of us.
The storm was forecast to hit its peak at 3 p.m., which was 24 hours after it started. The wind was blowing so hard that within 30 minutes of shoveling out our shack door the snow was 3 feet deep.
The storm quit late in the night. We attempted to break camp and go home. But both of our snow machines were nonfunctional because they were 100 percent full of snow in literally every place. Jeff Moll was the mechanic and Doug Cibulka was the camp breaker. I hauled all our gear to a staging area 40 yards from camp. That needed to be done because the snow machines literally sank in the slush. We caught three splake on tip ups while breaking camp.
All three of us were literally done in but not a one of us complained because we knew we were going through a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Each of us performed our tasks, and three round trips later we were loading trucks and heading home.
