An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
I’m writing about a three-day experience I had the weekend before Wisconsin’s deer-gun season, at my hunting camp in northern Juneau County, Wisconsin. The camp is on public land. With as many as 25 friends and family called “The Red Brush Gang” we built an 18-foot by 36-foot pole barn that is home for two weeks. We then dismantled it on the final Sunday of deer-gun season.
The history of much of my life, especially in the fall, has taken place in Wisconsin’s Central Forest, which goes from Tomah to Marshfield and over to Black River Falls. Along with my golden retrievers, Ruby and Red, I hunt ducks on the Meadow Valley Flowage. From the ages of 22 to 27, I was a steel fabricator at Bar Bel Fabricating in Mauston, Wisconsin. I lived in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, and had a duck blind on the Meadow Valley Flowage. I had my first two golden retrievers at that time – Ranger and her pup Ben.
At that time there were no bear or fisher, and the wild-turkey population was just being introduced. I have legally harvested bear and turkey since their return. It was 51 opening days of deer-gun season ago when I first hunted here, and I’ve never missed an opening day.
I attempted in 1987 to canoe up the entire Mississippi River. I made it 980 miles before an injury to my left wrist ended that journey. That fall I purchased a camper and started what I call fall camp, which replaced the canvas tent The Red Brush Gang previously used. Adjacent to the camper I created a 12-foot by 14-foot shed. I loved the life I created while staying at “Fall Camp” for more than 90 days, well into the winter, for the next 10 years.
I hunted with a bow and gun for deer, and with a shotgun for ducks, geese and grouse. When the local waters froze I ice-fished. I also trapped for beaver, muskrat, mink and raccoon. At night I would cross-country ski and ice skate on the flowages.
The way I was able to pull that off was I began writing a column in 1989 for $10 per week. I self-syndicated in 1991, adding five more papers for a paycheck of $60 per week. My life was simple. I would do five- to seven-day trips, handwrite my column, and snail-mail it to Dick and Molly Emerson; they would ensure the system worked. I would take photos, go to a one-hour film developer and snail-mail them to my papers, whose numbers steadily grew to a peak of 70 in 1999.
The Red Brush Gang is comprised of family and friends of whom almost all the elders went to Poynette High School. We started having kids; by about 2005 we had 17 in our group. They were allowed to come to camp-build weekend as soon as they were done filling their diapers.
Another interesting story is that until about the year 2000 almost all the bucks we harvested were six-pointers or less. In our big-buck contest a typical winner was a fork horn with an eight-inch spread. We did not care; there were so many deer that our hunts were loaded with action. Once the wolves came back, two things happened. We started seeing a significantly smaller amount of deer and the bucks started growing much-larger racks.
All our hunting after opening weekend is done by driving deer on large tracts of forest and marsh. Because I have the biggest mouth and was willing to do it, I became the boss of enforcing and creating drives where many of the pushers were 12-year-olds in the must-wear hip boots. I was harsh but fair, and the kids and adults became a mobile unit that was effective at killing deer. Our theory has always been to push away from the road at the start of the day, and on the trek back, at dark, start dragging deer.
I love the area so much that I moved here in 1999. For 33 years I have made it as an outdoor writer in the newspaper industry through thick and thin.
Back to my duck hunt. I did not see a bird today; I did not care!
