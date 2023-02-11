Hello friends,
This week’s column is about what can happen when good people pull together to do good things. I’ve mentioned that Kids and Mentors Outdoors – KAMO – which is dedicated to helping kids be outside, is on a roll. Please keep reading to learn what I mean.
One of the seven chapters of KAMO is out of New Lisbon, Wisconsin; it’s called the Meadow Valley Chapter. I attend as many of their meetings as I can. We recently had a couple of new guys join the group; they had recently retired.
Charley Rydmark had a long military career that ended as a maintenance superintendent in the Air Control Squadron at Volk Field in Wisconsin. He’s an avid outdoorsman, and is into elk and mule-deer hunting in Montana. He purchased a 16-foot enclosed trailer, completely rigged it for living in and hauls his UTV in it.
The outing for Meadow Valley was on Lake Tomah. They invited the Coulee Chapter of KAMO, which is from La Crosse, Wisconsin, and the New Lisbon High School Fishing Team. We were ice fishing and eating good food. Each kid was given an ice-fishing rod and reel as well as some jigs. Charley, another of my new buddies – Randy Rowell of the Sparta, Wisconsin, area – and I felt compelled to arrive a day early and pre-fish. We slept in Charley’s Mansion and had fun. We’re hoping Randy joins the KAMO gang because he’s lots of fun and owns a nice snowmobile. At dark we hit The Mansion for a meal of bear steaks and tater-sausage casserole.
The next day was a great day for any one of the probably 50 of us that hit the ice. We put Charley’s cabin tent up about first light and also rigged his woodstove. My mission for the day was to cover a large area with tip ups and try to teach some kids how to run tip ups.
Before long our world was full of kids and adults. Some knew exactly what they were doing but some had no clue. We had all of the bases covered. The New Lisbon Fishing Club members, who are managed by Julie Mecikalski and sponsored by KAMO, were a machine. It was cool to watch. Those guys and girls had ice shacks, electronics and great attitudes.
I have a pretty fair eye for picking out kids who want to do outdoor experiences but who could use some help. At first I chose Allison Maulsby, 14, who is a freshmen at New Lisbon. Our goal was to teach her how to run a tip up and catch a fish with it. She had four tries with flags up -- some were dropped minnows – but in the end she caught her first gator on the ice and was a happy girl.
For me the day was a celebration of victory because the readers of the column are who started KAMO. I watched a group of people having a great day. Grown-ups teamed with kids who in most cases they had never met, and taught them how to use a jig pole and electronics.
My final thrill for the day came when Gail Traut and her son Lucas, 8, arrived later in the event. She’s an elementary-school teacher at Summit Environmental Elementary in French Island, Wisconsin, and seems like a cool person. Randy Rowell took Gail and Lucas under his wing, helping them with jig fishing. I taught Lucas how a tip up works and made a solid goal of helping him catch his first northern pike on a tip up. Well low and behold a flag went up, and Lucas did an excellent job of icing his first gator. Just like Allison, Lucas had an ear-to-ear smile.
That my friends was a good weekend in the outdoors!
Visit www.kamokids.org to join a chapter, involve a kid, start a chapter or help in any way.
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.