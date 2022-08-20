An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
The week’s column is going to be all over the map – but centered around one thought. The thought is memories and what has taken place since my life partner, Michelle Chiaro – who was an intensive-care-unit nurse at Aurora Hospital in Hartford, Wisconsin – passed away unexpectedly June 15.
I have been blessed since Michelle’s passing by literally hundreds, probably close to 400, kind acts by friends, neighbors, family and readers of my column. I want to say “thank you.”
My family held a first celebration of life for Michelle, a campfire and picnic event at our home. Michelle would have loved it.
Michelle’s coworkers had a picnic July 15 at Pike Lake State Park near Hartford. It was six hours long, planned so both day- and night-shift workers could come. I brought hunting and fishing pictures as well as her crossbow – and a beautiful dress she wore in a family portrait. Again, Michelle would have been so proud.
I hate to touch on the subject; I know I will heal, but I am a mess. Honestly I feel like I have lost my mojo.
Michelle was an exceptional athlete; she ran high hurdles in track, pitched in softball and was a tenacious basketball player. She was addicted to the outdoors and a horse woman before I came along, but she immediately jumped into anything outdoors. This past year she shot her first turkey and was getting a full mount on what is the biggest bird I have ever called in for someone. My good friend Todd Krueger at Todd’s Taxidermy is doing the mount, and I was going to surprise Michelle with it in our living room.
People are also reading…
Recently I headed down to Little Italy, Arkansas, which is where Michelle’s family is from, and where her final and largest ceremony would be held. The drive was quite the adventure in “The Chevy Hotel” because I brought Red along – and for the first 400 miles she had diarrhea. The air conditioning does not work and let me tell you it was steamy in Arkansas.
At Michelle’s funeral I was given the honor of being one of the speakers. I was a wreck for days but pulled it off. One of the stories I told was of how Michelle saved the life of my
golden retriever Ruby when she was giving birth back in April. We kept a pup, whom I named Red, but whom she wanted to name Rosey. While speaking to all her many friends and family I told the story. I then announced that Red’s American Kennel Club name would be Rosey Red Chiaro.
Michelle had many people travel for the day, and it was cool to visit with her former classmates from Good Council Elementary School and Mount St. Mary’s Catholic High School of Little Rock, Arkansas. Of all the people on Earth, I have never met a person who people liked, loved and admired as much as Michelle. There were nurses representing hospitals from all across the United States where she had worked.
I also think I should mention it was a three-day event. It was St. Francis of Assisi’s Catholic Church’s Centennial in the incredible community, which made Michelle’s celebration three days of good people spending time together. Deacon Chris Dorer, you are loved by your community.
I have written about what was becoming an addiction concerning her desire to hunt, fish and camp with me. During the graveside ceremony I was quite possibly given the largest honor of my life. Her parents, Vince and Tony Chiaro, whom I feel close to, made the decision to put a fish, a turkey and a deer on her headstone.
There is not a minute that I don’t miss her.
Sunset
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.