An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
This column was supposed to be written June 15. It’s my annual “hobby farming getting by with nature as much as possible” story. Instead the good Lord decided to have my beautiful woman pass away that night, and so I had my daughter Selina, 21, write my column then to meet my deadline.
Now I have another unique situation. I am writing this week’s column in one of my three gardens; it’s the one directly across from my sweet corn. On the other side of the corn I let my steers into a small area where they can graze on knee-deep clover. Earlier in the summer I was working in one of my other gardens; it was five days after Michelle passed. And it seemed my steers were on the wrong side of the fence.
I was correct. In a matter of five minutes all 36 of my pepper plants were consumed almost to the ground. It was a challenge to move the steers onto the right side of the fence and minimize the damage. At this moment all I can hear is grazing cattle.
After I finish my column I’m going to freeze about 25 more bags of corn. I have already frozen 42 bags. After the corn freezing I’m going to harvest enough veggies to make another Nescro of chili. So far I have made and froze, or given away, 7 gallons. I need to make at least 20 to take me through the next 12 months. I put lots of venison burger in it and freeze most of it in one-quart bags. It makes for perfect meals on my trips. I will try to write the corn-freezing recipe as simple as possible to save space -- fifteen cups of corn cut off the cob soaked in ice water, four cups of ice water, 1.25 cups of sugar and two teaspoons of salt. No blanching, super-fast, best frozen corn ever.
This year Michelle and I planted enough garden to give us food for 12 months for six people, which would have been three of her children along with Selina, Michelle and myself. I lost all my consumers but Selina as well as my labor force. If you would come to my house, you may actually be in disbelief as to the amount of garden I have.
In the fall I fence off my main garden and let the cattle live in it, which makes incredible soil in what is one of the worst counties in the state for growing food unless large amounts of fertilizer are used.
I have all of my firewood cut, split and stacked under shelter for the winter. Soon I may harvest a black bear, and I will probably harvest a whitetail or two. In October I will be heading to Montana to hunt elk and mule deer with a rifle on a lone-wolf hunt that will be a huge challenge. It should be good for my mental health.
Everything I do, or at least try to do, is to be as independent as possible including how I earn a living.
I miss Michelle, but I need to keep putting one foot in front of the other!
Sunset
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.