An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Red has fun with a sand sturgeon.

 Mark Walters/For Agri-View

Hello friends,

This column is about a simple do-as-little-as-possible camping trip on a sandbar on the Wisconsin River near Boscobel, Wisconsin, with my golden retriever, Ruby, and her four-month-old pup, Red.

Using my 18.6 War Eagle, my goal was to have enough water on the low Wisconsin River to find a sandbar that had deep-enough water next to it to hopefully catch some walleye or catfish from shore. My only goal was to do as little as possible and have an enjoyable experience with Ruby and Red.

I found paradise about 1 mile south of Boscobel, where I had 10 feet of water at a short cast from shore. I casually began setting up a screen tent camp with a kitchen, cot, Coleman lantern, cooler and chair. I know it will pass; since Michelle passed away June 15 my mood is slowly improving. In all honesty all I wanted to do was sit on a lawn chair and watch the world while the pups took part in their nonstop wrestling matches.

Waters camp

The Walters camp on the Wisconsin River near Boscobel, Wisconsin, is a happy place for two canines.

I did have two simple goals. One was to write as many thank-you cards as possible and the other was to do some serious water training with Red for the upcoming waterfowl season. My situation with the training is I’m not in the frame of mind to play hardball with a pup. I’m teaching the basics like sit, stay, down, go and no, but I’m not into water training. I know it’s not a good thing but in this month of my life all I want to do is be with her.

I need to share a story. Three days ago my sister Chrissy Luke came to visit me; we went on a 22-mile ATV ride. There was a monarch butterfly that wanted to hang out with us. She told me a story that when a butterfly hangs out with you it’s someone who has recently passed away. At my sandbar campsite I had a Tiger Swallowtail butterfly that stayed by me until dark. Red kept trying to catch and eat it, but my friend would always escape just in time.

That night the river raised and just about flooded my camp. There was a major fish-feeding frenzy that began about midnight and lasted until about dawn. I could literally hear fish catching minnows just a few feet away from my tent, and it was nonstop. In the morning I tried casting and tried dead sticks with crawlers. The bites for the entire day were almost nonexistent. I caught one sand sturgeon, a couple of small catfish and a sheepshead. The real story for the day was my butterfly. From daybreak to dark it stayed within 10 inches to 10 feet of me, and had at least 20 near misses with Red trying to eat it.

Tiger Swallowtail butterfly

A Tiger Swallowtail butterfly hangs around Mark Walters for three days.

I worked on thank-you cards, drank some always-refreshing beer, read, cooked and trained the pup. There was a group of 15 young men who were brought to a neighboring sandbar. They were maybe 21 to 25 in age; it was a real hoot to watch the guys have an absolute blast.

The river was dropping big time so I hoped I had enough water to make it back to the landing. That night there was no sound of fish feeding, but like the night before the pups and I listened to raccoons fighting. In my opinion that’s one nasty animal. In the morning as soon as I got out of the screen tent my butterfly found me; it landed within inches of my hand.

I have no idea about the story Chrissy had told me just a few days earlier, but I tell you during my three-day experience it sure had me thinking.

All’s well that ends well. The War Eagle made it back to the landing and the Chevy made it home.

Sunset

Mark Walters mug for Agri-View 2022

Mark Walters

Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him. 

