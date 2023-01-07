An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
This column is my annual summing up of the past year’s experiences in the outdoors. I have been writing for 33 years. With the love I have for my job and the current steadily fading numbers on my retirement savings, I will be writing for another 33. Please thank the folks who run this column in the newspaper you’re reading it in, and shop local.
Let’s skip the eight ice-fishing winter-camping trips that I went on. I’ll just say they were all fun and I’m looking forward to lots of them between now and ice-out.
April 1, I was in Canada. My girlfriend, Michelle Chiaro, her daughter Kylie, 16, and my daughter, Selina, were overseeing the “Ruby having pups” project. One of the pups became stuck in the birth canal but the three ladies saved the day. Ruby gave birth to Red, who would become my eighth golden retriever.
It was mid-April when I was on my annual turkey hunt with Selina. She had just finished her seventh semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a double major, a minor, a position as vice-president of the Fisheries Society and a job in the Aquatic Biomonitoring Lab. About all I can say is that girl knows how to take care of a full schedule and put an annual hurting on the local turkey flock. What’s crazy is she always whacks big birds
It was also in mid-April that Michelle and I started our .annual pilgrimage of baiting bear in the forests and marshes of northern Juneau County, Wisconsin. Michelle loved baiting bear as I do, and it was always because of the outdoor adventure.
Also in April, Michelle and I began planting our gardens, which were designed to feed six people with a host of veggies, to feed us year-round in several ways.
It was June 12 when Michelle became ill. Several people in the medical field who loved her thought it was something like a virus, as did Michelle – who was a 26-year Intensive Care Unit nurse. Michelle’s condition worsened June 14; I called an ambulance that took her to Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, Wisconsin. I was told Michelle was very ill and she was immediately put into a medical coma. At that moment I was told there was a strong possibility she would not come out of it. No matter how I triumph or how many years pass, I will never get over the loss of Michelle Chiaro.
During July 2022 family, friends, neighbors, readers of this column and people in the newspaper industry – literally at least 500 different people – did their best to comfort me, and I am thankful for that. Though to this day I’m a wreck, I will heal as that is the only option. My main cure was to immerse myself in bear baiting and hobby farming. Until about three months after Michelle passed all I could do was move my body or sit by my campfire. If I sat in my house, I lost it.
People are also reading…
Our gardens were planted for six, with the plan of four workers. I lost all the workers because Michelle’s children went to Arkansas and then to California to be with her family.
Though I was not going to do it, three influential people in my life talked me into going on our annual fly-in fishing trip to Shultz Lake near Red Lake, Ontario. That trip also helped with the healing.
The bear baiting was probably my biggest soul-saver; I know she was with me. Hard work and hard thinking put me into the best physical shape I have been in, in at least 20 years.
In September I was in my bear stand. It was my 12th afternoon in a row of sitting in a tree. I think it was Michelle who helped when a large boar crossed a swamp behind me and was about to enter a willow thicket 100 yards away. My shot hit its mark, and I had a downed 310-pound-dressed boar.
My other big challenge of the year was a solo elk hunt near Bozeman, Montana, a public land hunt. I decided to do it before I was too old. I arrived three days before the season to scout and build a comfortable base camp down low and a basic camp up high. I found elk two days before the season opened and slept in major grizzly-bear country up high.
On opening day a blizzard hit my camp just as I was heading to my stand in the darkness. As night became day, I saw three elk but could not determine if one had big-enough antlers to be a legal shooter. An hour later four cows came through – and behind them was a beautiful six-by-six with a huge body. I put three rounds from my 300 BAR in his chest, and I had my bull.
Once again and a hundred times since June 15, I know Michelle was with me.
I am not exceptionally happy anymore, but I am rebounding and working hard in Kids and Mentors Outdoors – visit www.kamokids.org for more information – and also helping to start an Outdoor Youth Club in Necedah, Wisconsin. We just had our third meeting, and the kid-adult organization is going to do good things.
I will get my laugh back, and someday I will see Michelle Chiaro again!
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.