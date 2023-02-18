Hello friends,
This week’s column is about a progressive and hard-working couple who during the past three years has created Blade’s Bait & Tackle in Gladstone, Michigan. As you are about to learn, Paul and Lacy Bloedorn – formally of New Glarus, Wisconsin – are about as busy as two people can be and are quite successful.
A week ago I was checking out the website for their shop. I thought I should give Paul and Lacy a call and ask them if I could hang out – both at their shop and on the ice. They also have rental shacks and do a column about what they do to pay their bills. Then, even though I hadn’t spoken to Paul – most of our communication was by text – I was driving north on Interstate 41 in an ice storm with dozens of accidents.
I arrived at the shop at about 2 p.m. – to learn Lacy forgot I was coming. The lodging I was going to stay at was given to a group of women fishers, who at the last minute lost the original lodging they were staying at. I didn’t care because I had a sleeping bag; I could sleep in the office of Blade’s Bait & Tackle.
Everything an ice fisherman or woman needs is there. The place is so busy it’s almost unbelievable. What was just as interesting is that one person was spending $6 – and then the next was spending $2,200.
Shortly after I arrived I met Paul “Blade,” who spends much of his time on the ice with sleeper-shack customers – moving shacks, maintaining shacks, and transporting people and gear.
Most of my weekend was spent on the ice and in Paul’s Honda Pioneer 1000, which is a UTV on tracks. I was a grunt laborer and observer of a man who generally has his mind on at least a dozen separate thoughts. Every part of the day was go, go, go. It was a weekend and fishers from Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and their rapidly growing customer base of southern Michigan generally start their adventures Friday.
We drove the UTV hard, moving shacks that are literally 16-foot trailers with a tent over the top of them. Each has a porch that adds 8 feet and a separate trailer that has a bathroom. The entire setup can be moved easily; the shack is made by Wisconsin company Canvas By The Stitch – visit www.canvasbythestitch.com for more information.
There’s an advantage to that shack. The ice on Little Bay de Noc has not been friendly for pickups or large sleeper shacks with a lot of weight. The group staying in the cabin I was going to sleep in hooked up with Paul and Lacy because their original outfitter couldn’t put his shacks on the ice.
The shop opens at 5 a.m. every day of the ice season until March 15. Then the Bloedorns head down to Florida to stay at their comfortable getaway on an island north of Tampa. Until four years ago Paul was earning a living as a financial adviser for Thrivent Financial; his office was in Monroe, Wisconsin. Now Blade, 54, is burning the candle as hard as I have ever witnessed. He’s starting to have some serious thought of making Blade’s Bait & Tackle a year-round business.
We were on the ice two hours before daylight the next day. We had the task of transporting a few of the 27 women and their gear from the group Wisconsin Women Fish. They were spending the weekend on the ice. We met the hardcore ice enthusiasts at the landing at Kipling, and I was impressed from the moment I met them until we said goodbye two hours after dark. Several of the group were staying overnight on the ice in Blade’s sleeper shacks, and quite a few had pop-up ice shacks they were sleeping in.
At least eight of them had either a UTV, snowmobile or ATV – and every one of their rigs was set-up for ice travel and fishing. Those gals travel all across the map fishing year-round, and they take their fishing seriously.
For me, I run hard from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. It was awe-inspiring to watch Paul and Lacy Bloedorn do what they do as many hours a day as they do it. Having been doing my outdoor gig since May of 1989, I will say this. Eat well, find some getaway time and keep on trucking.
This shop rocks! Visit bladesbait.com for more information.
