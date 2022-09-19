An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
It’s at least the 20th year in a row that I have had a fun weekend of musky fishing. The weekend included several veterans, a whole bunch of guys – “The Red Brush Gang” – and some other friends, for a total of 32 people on the Eagle River chain of lakes. Back in the day most of us put in our time at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin; we worked on OA-37s, A-10s and F-16s. About 25 years ago some of the guys started this tradition and we have just as much fun socializing as we do fishing.
We stayed at the Hiawatha Motel; our outing was two days of fishing. At night we hung out together in a picnic-style setting, and in the game room where pool, ping-pong and darts are free. My fishing partner was Jeff Moll. Although we try to win either the musky or northern-pike “award,” we have a history of totally sucking – and I mean pathetic. We do excel in being the last men standing each night. We ensure there’s food, full coolers and a cooking setup for everyone.
The outing started about first light. Moll and I hit the water about an hour or so later. Within 15 minutes I missed a northern pike in the 26-inch range and a heavy fish I didn’t see. When the weekend came to an end, John Gavinski of Poynette, Wisconsin, had the biggest northern pike; it was a whopping 20.75 inches long. His brother Steve Gavinski had the one and only musky; that fish was 31 inches. Moral of the story is, take no fish for granted when fishing for bragging rights.
One of the most fun activities we do each year is, during the daytime when we’re on the water, is we tie our boats together and shoot the bull. It’s 100 percent the reason I don’t miss attending the event. We told stories like when one of my bosses back in the 1980s, John Meier, held me underwater in a swimming pool in Tucson, Arizona, for five full minutes in a wrestling match. John is still in the tournament with his son Rob; they always suck like Jeff and I but they sure are fun.
My old buddy Moll has three sons in the Air National Guard. Ross Moll is a fireman, Ryan flies A-10s in Michigan and Nate is in training to fly F-35s.
Tommy Gilbertson was my boss; he puts the event together each year. Tom was a one-man and I was a three-man on a weapons-loading crew on the A-10 – meaning anything from TV-guided missiles to bombs, rockets and bullets. I drove the jammer, and Tom and our two-man put them on the aircraft. All kidding aside, our base was good at what we did and I mean nationally.
But I knew my six-year enlistment was going to be enough for me. I left in spring 1987 to canoe up the Mississippi River. The following year I started working in the Canadian bush, and then it was the Appalachian Trail.
It’s sad to say but I think our core group is down to six. No one who is left wants to hear that one of us is dropping out. We use musky as an excuse to be together, but in reality we are veterans who are proud of our service and our country – and the event brings us together.
Without our military our lives would not be the same.
