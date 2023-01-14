 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,

This past December I was driving on the interstate near Deforest, Wisconsin, headed to my good friend Dick Emerson’s funeral. I just wrote about Dick the week before; Dick and Molly Emerson are the couple that helped me become a writer. While driving I kept noticing literally hundreds of Canadian geese flying all over.

Dick’s funeral was in Deforest. I had a brainstorm and decided to call Seth Steinhauer, who is 33 and a solid member of our group, and ask him where the heck I could hunt in the area. Steinhauer is an arborist with Bugg Tree Care and has been an active waterfowl hunter since he was old enough to legally be a water-fowler. He has two Chesapeake dogs – Arrow, who is 8, and her daughter Flower, who is 3. Steinhauer is more into using a kayak than a motor, which is something I have a lot of respect for.

It was an interesting and fun hunt for both of us. First Steinhauer was dragging a kayak loaded with decoys and I was pulling an Otter Sled a good half-mile. Next we dragged the rigs on just-thick-enough ice about 400 yards. Then dogs and men immersed themselves in water while wearing chest waders. Then we set decoys and finally we hid in cattails next to each other to begin the hunt.

It was opening day of the late Canada-goose season. I made the right call when I chose Seth Steinhauer. The conditions were kind of brutal and to hunt where we were, we needed to travel on foot. It was somewhat dangerous. Despite our close distance to Madison, Wisconsin – meaning lots of people nearby – we didn’t hear another shot for the entire hunt.

Things became a little interesting. We knew we were going to knock some geese out of the sky; we were hunting the only open water in the area. We planned to let the first flock pass after we became comfortable, but that wasn’t in the cards. Seth and I each picked out a goose and sent it to heaven. The show put on by Arrow and Flower retrieving the birds was amazing. Breaking ice, swimming, climbing out of the ice, grabbing the bird, jumping back in the open water and then swimming to Seth with their mouths full of goose would have been a great show for TV. It was darn cold; the mirror on my truck had said 6 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s the kind of cold when, if a hunter falls in the water with waders even if it’s only mid-thigh deep, he or she has trouble.

Seth and I were so busy we hardly had time to shoot the bull. Then just like that there came another flock and I smacked one. So far we had not missed a bird. The pups fetched the goose. We sat, another flock flew by and Seth dropped one – and still no missing. After 10 minutes of hunting we were down to our third and last bird that each of us could shoot because the limit is three per person. About 20 million mallards put on an aerial show for us. We waited 10 minutes and then another flock flew by; neither Seth nor I missed. After another beautiful retrieve, Seth and I took out lunches and shot the breeze while watching the goose-and-duck show.

When we stood up to begin the journey back, my chest waders were frozen like cement. On the drive home I sent my stepson, Joey Dushek, a picture of our six birds.

He sent a text back saying, “Good job; now shoot four more.”

Little did we know the limit had changed to five per hunter.

The following day I hunted alone and hiked out in the dark. The open water had frozen over and I only had one chance at shooting. I was hiding in some cattails on the ice when I leaned back to shoot. As I was firing I fell backward through the ice but I dropped my goose. I didn’t have another shot, but all’s well that ends well.

Maybe on that hunt Dick Emerson was helping. Thanks Dick!

Sunset

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

Mark Walters mug for Agri-View 2022

Mark Walters

Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him. 

