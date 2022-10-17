An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends
My 2022 bear-hunting season has absorbed large parts of my time, thoughts and pocketbook since I began running baits April 15 in northern Juneau and southern Jackson counties of Wisconsin.
Like winter camping, ice fishing, deer camp, paddling a canoe and gardening, bear hunting is something I’m addicted to. In reality it’s not so much harvesting a bear as it is chasing a bear.
It was the 14th day in a row that I sat in a tree – and the 158th day since I started the multi-mile task of hauling baits. In that time my life partner, Michelle Chiaro, passed away – taking away the happy-go-lucky part of my soul.
The heavy lifting – and most importantly the beauty of the forest, swamp and its inhabitants – is what has kept me from having a breakdown. The drive of 46 miles round-trip is pure paradise.
Three weeks ago a new bear started hitting one of my baits. It was a heavy-bodied male with a huge head. He replaced what was maybe a 220-pound female who was coming in during daylight hours before the season started. The male was smart; he was coming to my bait each night 10 to 60 minutes after I had climbed down from my tree. I simply didn’t know what to do to get a shot other than to keep hunting.
I climbed into a mature oak tree where I had a view of a swamp as well as my bait, which is placed near a forest edge. In 99 percent of those situations if anything happens it will be at the bait.
As a pastime on the hunts I’ve been writing “Thank You” cards to what are literally hundreds of friends, relatives and readers concerning the loss of Michelle. So it had been a few minutes since I looked behind me; I actually cursed myself for that mistake. When I did look, I saw the big male; it was instant stress. The range finder would later tell me he was 12 feet in size, was at 96 yards and had crossed the entire swamp in the open, moving from a dense willow stand. Had it been 10 more seconds before I looked backward I would not have known the bear had crossed the swamp.
I tried doing a “180” in my stand and two things went wrong. My safety strap stopped me and I hit my gun on a branch. I dropped to my knees on the platform, and I swear I said, “Lord why did you have to make this so hard?”
I was shooting my BAR 300; I let a bullet fly. I thought I dropped him but couldn’t tell in the marsh grass. Ten seconds later he lunged forward and was gone in the willows. I could actually see the tops of the willows moving. I picked a small opening; when I saw black I squeezed off another round. I was confident my bullet had hit its mark but couldn’t see the bear.
Another 10 seconds later I could see the willows moving farther away, but still couldn’t see the bear. Again I picked an opening and when I saw black, let another round fly. Again I couldn’t tell if I made a hit. I climbed down, then walked through waist-deep water on the back side of the willows. I worked my way toward where I was hoping he would be lying – all with a visibility of about 5 feet. The first thing I saw was a big head and I knew I had my bear. The hunt was over. The emotions were incredible; I let out the loudest war whoop of my life.
Joey Dushek, Joey Snodie, Nathan Potter and I had the task of hauling 310 pounds of dressed black bear on a .75-mile lug back to the truck. The animal will be honored as a rug and the meat will be consumed -- in other words very little will not be used.
But I miss my bear-hunting partner, Michelle Chiaro!
