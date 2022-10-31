An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends
Fifty-one opening days of duck hunting ago I was a young boy in a reduced-income single-parent family. My dad was raising my brothers Mike and Tom, myself, my sister, Lynn, and sometimes my brother Bob. We lived kind of like I do now, which is a busy life that is often centered around the next outdoor experience. One of our annual “can’t miss” trips was living on an island on the Mississippi River near Ferryville, Wisconsin, and hunting ducks. I’m now 61, reduced-income, running hard and still on that “can’t miss” trip.
By the time I hit the cot, 17 people were camped together – and all of them due to my dad. Though there’s no ringleader anymore, I’m the guy that’s always there. Much of our group are now ages 15 to 34. My daughter, Selina, and I hunt out of a canoe. We’re not great when it comes to bagging ducks, but we have a great time – with our golden retrievers, Ruby and Red, being the center of our attention.
It was a great day. We all converged on the island, built our camps and checked our spots. As always there was a campfire, excellent food and lots of happy talk.
When shooting began Selina dropped a hen wood duck so the pressure was off. In reality Selina doesn’t care about duck hunting; she’ll only do one hunt for the whole season. With a double major at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point – along with a minor, a job working in the Aquatic Biomonitoring Lab and lots of weekend events related to school – this hunt and three weekends at deer camp are the best she can do.
I drop a goose and a drake woody, and it becomes warm. Selina takes a net and catches aquatic insects, putting them in a mason jar that has alcohol in it. She’ll take them to school to do research. A person catching insects in the middle of the decoys doesn’t help when it comes to ducks being attracted to the decoys, but neither of us cared.
At about noon we paddled back to camp to have lunch and a two-hour siesta. The evening hunt was enjoyable, but I must say I loved the campfire time on this particular trip. Saturday night everyone cooked duck. A half-dozen hunting dogs were exhausted. For myself I could look at every one of the kids in camp, well-aware they are here because of my dad. In reality they’re also here because of me because my dad passed away before most of them were born.
Grant Wandler is about 30. He grew up with my stepson Joey Dushek and started coming to hunts when he was in high school. Conrad Wandler is two years younger; Vlad Wandler is 20 and Silver Wandler is 15. Grant is a lineman; so is Conrad and soon Vlad will be. Grant lives in California; he flew to Wisconsin for the hunt.
When Grant and Conrad were 16 and 22 all their gear was junk, but what they had was a love for the trip. Now they have the latest greatest gear, and the boys put a hurting on the ducks. They are a hoot around the campfire. On the hunt there were 13 kids. I could say I have all of them beat in age by 30 to 46 years.
The following morning Selina and I, as well as everyone else in camp, were on the water before daylight. Many ducks fell out of the sky. Sunday is always kind of sad for me because Selina must go back to school and our three-day gab session is over.
For myself and my nephew Trent Schuster it was a new beginning. Trent’s dad, Dick Schuster, and my brother Mike came to camp for 24 hours to put a hurting on the local perch population. The perch weren’t hungry, but Trent and I had a great hunt. His golden retriever Ivy, 2, had a lightbulb moment; it became obvious she’s going to be a duck dog.
I’m ahead on my deadline. In real time as you are reading this I should be on top of the Rocky Mountains near Bozeman, Montana, on a solo go-for-it elk and mule-deer hunt.
Send those kids outside and keep it fun!
