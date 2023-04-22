Hello friends,
Before I begin this week’s column, I have a request. My neighbors say they will feed calves for me when I travel each week. So I’m looking for three 150- to 250-pound calves either beef or beef-dairy cross, thank you!
As many of you may know I started writing while working and living in the Canadian bush at Chimo Lodge and Outposts. I started this column in 1989. I visit my good friends Pete and Elizabeth Hagedorn, the owners of Chimo, each April for Pete’s birthday.
Saturday, April 1
High 33, low 21
The Chevy Hotel added another 1,400 miles to her speedometer. There was 40 inches of ice in northwest Ontario; I love going there in April. Life is much different than we know it in Wisconsin but still kind of the same. You can add 60 days to winter and subtract 20 degrees from the daily high and low as in comparison to Stevens Point, Wisconsin. I have many friends there that I met in the 1980s and 1990s. The main pastimes are skidooing – which in Wisconsin is snowmobiling – hockey that even men my age in their early 60s play, curling and of course ice fishing.
I spent three full days at Pete and Elizabeth’s and ice fished each day. One of my very good friends is Doug Vandusen, who is also 61. He’s raised four very happy and successful boys who live near their dad. They are now young men and are avid moose hunters at their fly-in moose camp; they also have a deer camp near Dryden. Those kids are tough with both common sense and “get out there and do it” attitudes.
Pete, Doug and I headed out on a 30-minute ride for a day of fishing, which covered several miles of Canadian bush in Doug’s Yamaha 800 UTV on tracks. Doug is a true bushman. He’s learned through years of experience that UTVs on wheels don’t go far in slush or snow, so this year he made the financial plunge to purchase tracks.
Our goal was to have a good time with the king of this group. It was three days of fun and adventure. The lake we fished was loaded with small northern pike, as in at least 65 caught and released that were less than 3 pounds. We were after walleye; our plan was to have a fish fry that evening. Elizabeth Hagedorn is 91, the boss of the operation, and she wanted fish for supper.
Let me tell ya friends, it was day two and catching walleye was not coming easy. For some reason this winter, across the entire northland I have heard of a slow bite when it comes to ice-fishing success. It was the same story I was hearing north of the border.
We had an electric chainsaw; I want one. Doug, who makes his own moose and venison brats, cooked lunch. I don’t think I’ve ever eaten a better brat. We were supposed to be home around 6 for the fish fry; I figured we would leave at 4:30 because we had many miles to travel. Yours truly had three very pretty walleye in the 19-inch range to fillet; they had surrendered their lives to Queen Elizabeth.
Human error kind played into the day because Doug’s watch had quit – so for a very long time we thought it was 3:55. At 5:55 we realized our problem and headed the heck out of Dodge as quick as we could. A great fish fry was had by the King and Queen as well as the Young, Charming and Handsome Prince.
When I worked for Pete in the bush, I didn’t want to go town and I was alone a lot of the time. I was camp manager but also was flown to outposts by bush plane; I built docks and decks, and cut wood. Pete and I were an incredible team; there was a period of time I was his only employee. We worked each day until it was dark – and that’s late during summer in the Canadian bush. I would cook supper and each of us would have two bottles of Labatt’s.
I learned to call moose from Pete simply because we were in the bush. In the early evening when the wind let go we would sit on the shoreline and say the word “Orrrrrrr” in a long drawn-out way. What a thrill it was to see a bull or a cow appear on a shoreline looking for a friend.
I started by saying I began writing from the Canadian bush. This column was called “North of the Border;” I was 27. In another month the column will be 34 years old.
Happy 85th Pete!
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.