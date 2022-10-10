An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends
I am in one of the most “go for it” periods of my adult life. I recently bear-hunted for 10 days in a row. I’m harvesting as much food as I possibly can from my gardens. Then I have a job where I travel in the outdoors, do field work and write a story each week. I hope the readers enjoy the column as much as I did working on it – including the time in the canoe, the part about the tree and at my camp.
The plan was to wake up at my home near Necedah, Wisconsin, and then run my bear baits in the northern-Juneau County area. I would drive from City Point on Wisconsin Highway 54 to Interstate 94, to head to Durand, Wisconsin, on the Chippewa River. I planned to build a camp, paddle my canoe on the backwaters of the Chippewa, set out three trail cameras, put up a stand and hunt deer with my compound bow – for what was the first time I had ever bow-hunted this early in the season. I would hunt through Monday morning, break camp, drive the same route, run bear baits, hunt black bear and return home well after dark.
Folks, I am a lean, mean, worn-out fighting machine, but I would rather die moving than sitting around. So my camp was built. Tree stands, climbing sticks, trail cameras and compound bow were loaded in the canoe, and I was at peace. I was able to sit in a tree and watch the world, with the potential of pulling my bow back on a deer. My main goal for a kill was a big fat doe. In all honesty I didn’t want to be done with my buck tag. But of course I would be if a big buck came within 25 yards of my tree; that’s my maximum range.
The area that I was hunting in was hip-boot-wader country. I had a ridge line on one side of me that was steep, marsh in front of me and a flooded forest on the other side of the marsh.
At 6 p.m. I saw a large deer across the way – a doe about as large as a doe can be. After about half an hour I saw a front leg and pulled my bow back at the deer, which was then at 20 yards and one step away from me. My quarry sensed something and stopped. I couldn't hold my bow back much longer, but carrying 5-gallon buckets of granola for 155 days in the woods has built my endurance.
The doe stepped forward; I released my arrow and it went through both shoulders. I knew the doe’s time in the marsh was over.
I climbed down from my tree and took a look at what was the largest doe I had ever harvested. I dragged it to my canoe, then had a heck of a time pulling it into my canoe. I paddled in the dark back to camp in a good mood.
Just before midnight the job was done. I headed to bed; I was too tired for supper. My sleeping bag was in a waterproof canoe pack, but when I took it out it was soaking wet and smelled. I remembered the previous time I used it I slept in my boat. It rained; I packed it wet and forgot to dry it. I said to heck with it; I slept in it anyway and was paddling the canoe five hours later.
There was no more deer action and no bear on the hunt home.
Live until your heart quits beating!
Sunset
