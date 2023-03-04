Hello friends,
Some readers may remember when I wrote back in January about going on an ice-fishing and camping trip with my daughter Selina Walters, 22; she became ill and needed to go home. Selina came up with an idea; this past weekend we had about as much fun as a father, daughter, a dozen friends and family could have on the ice.
We participated in the fifth-annual Tip Up Pike Jam, which is held on the grounds of The Waters Pub & Pier on the backwaters of the Wisconsin River at Stevens Point, Wisconsin. It’s run by Alex Dalnodar, a full-time musician with the band Dig Deep. He loves tip-up fishing and does not like electronics – kind of like yours truly. The first 99 people in line were able to be in the tournament. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. there were seven good bands that played in a tent for a cool crowd.
I had an ATV in a trailer behind my truck. In trucks behind me were Doug Cibukla – a high school buddy – and Ross Moll – a high school buddy’s offspring who is now a buddy. Everyone was worried about breaking through the ice. I took that seriously and decided we should use Doug’s truck to go 200 yards, then drill a hole and keep exploring. We had 18 inches of good ice, found 4.5 feet of water, built a large camp and set out tip ups. Selina arrived and jeepers creepers did we have fun until the wee hours of the night.
Our neighbors were mostly in pre-1970s campers and rebuilt pop-up campers – or University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students enjoying the ice. They were super-cool people who had great attitudes. No-one cared who won the contest for big gator. One of the kids I had a good time with both days was UW freshman Brock Kendall Berndt, who hopes to be a game warden someday.
Brock was with two of his friends. The kids were polite and, after witnessing the area we were having some activity on, were on our side for the tournament.
Shortly after daylight my stepson Travis Dushek arrived with his fiancée, Ann Shaben, and her son Jett, 5. Ross Moll’s son Jordan is 7. The kids had never met before that day but played for the next 10 hours on the ice without taking a single break.
The area of the tournament is a 300-acre backwater at the north end of Stevens Point. In all honesty I think God has done it a big favor and kept all the people with poor attitudes from finding it. Because what we did was tend our lines, sit in lawn chairs and watch the world.
Throughout the day we visited with our neighbors. Early in the tournament – that ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Brock Berndt had a flag. He landed a 32-inch gator, which was a personal best for him. I honestly was hoping a college kid, or a young kid, would catch the big fish because they need the money.
At 11 a.m. the bands started. For me it was tempting to watch them, but our gang was onto the fish. So even though it was slow biting the competitor in me said stay.
About 10 of Selina’s friends from UW-Stevens Point joined our party. They told us there was a lot of fun to be had in the tent and that every one of the bands was excellent. At 5 p.m. the fishing part of the experience ended; Brock had won. While we were pulling tip ups, one of Doug’s went up and he caught a 31.5 incher. We headed in to listen to some music.
We went over to a party where there was a campfire, snow sculptures and the best band I have ever listened to. What I can honestly say is it was the coolest crowd of people I have ever witnessed.
A happy ending was enjoyed by one and all!
