An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
I am sure many of you are aware I have taken the past four weeks off due to the unexpected passing of my girlfriend, Michelle Chiaro. The experience that you are about to read about was my first experience after her passing, and in some ways it was difficult for me; in others it was helpful to be with family and friends deep in the Canadian bush.
You can only travel to the Canadian location by float plane. I recently turned 61; 40 years ago in 1982 we stayed there for the first time. My friends Chris and Tammy Leblanc, along with others, own and manage Chimo Lodge and Outposts – chimolodge.com for more information. They purchased it five years ago from Pete and Elizabeth Hagedorn. The Leblancs have endured a major forest fire, two years of COVID-19, another forest fire, and the passing of their partner and lead bushman Daniel Wesolowski in that time period. In closing on this subject, I was camp manager for this operation in the late 1980s and a bushman for much of the 1990s, and that’s where I started writing this column.
For this trip I would be at the tiller of our boat, and my brother Mike – he was there in 1982 – and lifelong buddy Jeff Moll would be our team. Dick Schuster and his son Trent, 30, would be in another boat, and my brother Tom and his grandson Landon, 12 – who came up together from Denham Springs, Louisiana – would be in another.
The border crossing was not a problem because we had our COVID homework done. As a reminder, one cannot bring nightcrawlers into Canada anymore.
Due to two years with no one on those waters due to COVID the walleye were bigger and easier to catch, but we didn’t slam as many hogs as I thought we would. The new lure for the group, which would be a trip-changer, would be the Rapala Rippin’ Rap in blue chrome. I’m aware that it’s not a new lure, but it was a change for our group and was absolutely a blast.
People are also reading…
Generally we troll with crawler harnesses, which are effective. But tossing the Rippin’ Rap would prove to be a lot of fun – and found us fish I think we would have simply trolled over. Big walleye for the day for the group was 24.5 inches, and gator was 32 inches! As usual supper was a fish fry, which was served after midnight.
This past year the shoreline on about 80 percent of this lake burnt. The cabin was saved because the Minnesota Natural Resources forest firefighters put sprinklers covering the area; the moisture saved the cabin. Back in 1995 we were here when about 50 percent of the shoreline burnt, and some of our gang was flown out by helicopter. The rest including myself stayed due to intense smoke. We helped rig up sprinklers and water pumps, and it looked like we were all going to be cooked. Just in time a thunderstorm came and put out the fire. We had a major “We put it out” shindig with the firefighters that night.
The weather simply could not have been more comfortable for this trip, with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the low 50s. We had only one day of rain, which made that day tough but manageable.
During the rainy day I was with Trent. The rain was so powerful we needed to get out of the boat and just stand in a burnt-out forest for a good hour while it came down. Mikey caught what would be the big walleye for the week with the blue chrome Rippin’ Rap. That night we played Uno, and some people stayed up until the sun greeted the eastern horizon.
The following day Mike was my partner on the always-incredible seven-day adventure, and a good fish hit the Rippin’ Rap that I was tossing. It turned out to be a 39.5-inch gator, which would be the big fish for the week in that category.
I started this column writing about Michelle, and I will end it that way. I went home to an empty house and a broken heart for the first time since the mid-1990s. I deal with it one day at a time by staying busy and positive – and with a lot of help from friends, neighbors and family.
Live for the day!
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.