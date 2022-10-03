An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends
I started running bear baits April 15 with my girlfriend, Michelle Chiaro, in northern Juneau County, Wisconsin, as I have for the past 13 years. It seems like a lifetime of situations has happened since the unexpected death of Michelle, who was my mate and “outdoor everything” partner. This week’s column is a short summary of the first 10 days of my bear-hunting situation. I didn’t miss a day sitting in a tree.
It had been eight days since I had a daytime picture of a black bear at one of my baits. So with five days to go before the season opened I created two new baits, both being about one mile from my existing baits. My hope was to maybe intercept a bear earlier in its day before it arrived at one of my existing baits.
I was checking one of them and walking in a forest with waist-high ferns when I had the misfortune of walking directly into a nest of hornets. It was the worst insect experience of my life so far. I was stung at least 25 times in the head, arm, stomach and legs. At first I thought I was going to be okay. But the following day I became ill, swollen, disoriented, arthritic, itchy and in pain. The situation continued for eight full days and really sucked.
I was on my third day of hunting; no matter what I wasn’t going to give up hope. The trail cameras told me that within 20 minutes of me climbing down from my tree the previous two nights, bears had been at the bait. There is a debate among bear hunters about whether we’re being watched while in the stand. I firmly believe it happens. It had been more than two weeks since I had a daytime hit. I knew I needed to keep running my baits and be observant when in the tree – and need to believe I may have a chance.
I’ve spent hundreds of hours in the forests since April. At one of my baits I have a baby porcupine that greets me each day – or should I say is not scared of me. While hunting I watched that porcupine for hours. I was also able at times to watch skunks and other porcupines as they tried to reach the bait.
People are also reading…
Before I climb in a tree I talk real nice to it, and I think it listens. That night while I was in my stand and watching the baby, another porcupine arrived – obviously an adult. When those two saw each other it was apparent it was mama. For the next hour I listened to them talk to each other and watched the baby crawl on top of mama; both of them licked each other a lot.
I did the 23-mile drive from my home to hunt and bait – and then realized I had forgot my 300 BAR. I was not giving up so I drove fast and did some speed-walking to my baits.
It was my 10th day in a row of hunting; I’m a “nothing is going to stop me” kind of machine. While sitting in my tree I did thank-you cards. So far I’ve heard from more than 500 people since Michelle passed, and I want to sincerely thank each and every one. I’m never bummed when I don’t have daytime pictures; I enjoy every aspect of the hunt.
Then I had great news. One of the baits I didn’t hunt the night before had two “shooter” bears at it before dark. That good news completely put me in the game. I’m really “long-term” tired but I’ll be able to rest when I join Michelle.
I didn’t have a bear come in on hunt-day number 10 but I won’t give up until the season closes Oct. 11. I need to go on the trips that give me material for each week’s column, but I’ll bait when I leave for the trip and hunt on the way home.
Live a full day today; it may be your last!
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.