An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
This week’s column is going to be all over the map because there is a lot to tell in the space I have to tell it. I was at one of those “F and F” stores that outdoors folks and farmers love. I was in the parking lot when a fella came up to me and asked about the Kids and Mentors Outdoors sticker on my truck.
Next he asked me if I remembered who he is. I didn’t; that happens a lot. Long-story-short it was Mike Kindschi. Along with his father, Rick, and brother, Kurt, he farms a couple-thousand acres near Mazomanie in Dane County, Wisconsin. I met Mike back in 2002 at Judd’s Resort, which is on Lake Winnibigoshish in northern Minnesota. I was with a couple buddies; we were fishing perch, not catching squat, and Mike showed us where they were.
Long-story-short, my new old buddy told me I’m welcome to hunt pheasant or about anything I want on his family farm. We started with a tour and it was a dandy. In Mike’s UTV I was shown the 2,000 acres – more than 3 miles in length. It has 17 miles of ditch, a trout stream and a few fishponds. To make things even more perfect the Kindschi farm is almost surrounded by public land, which is known as the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway – pheasant, duck, deer, turkey, goose and coyote country. Yours truly decided he has a “new” best friend. Heck I even gave my old buddy an elk roast and bear backstraps to seal the deal.
On an interesting side note, the farm was a sauerkraut operation until the late 1950s when it burned. German prisoners of war were used to do much of the work during World War II; they were housed in Lodi, Wisconsin. The prisoners became popular with the locals and after the war some of them settled in the area.
Secret note – other than the basics I have done little hunting-type training with my 9-month-old golden retriever Red. After Michelle passed away this past June, training a pup to hunt was not a priority. I thought there was a chance Red was partially gun-shy but on the other hand she’s smart, tough and likes me.
People are also reading…
So I began my walk, which would cover ditch banks, unpicked cornfields, forest and brush as well as lots of harvested land that was in soybeans or corn. I was well aware I might not see many pheasants because a brutal blizzard a week earlier had quite possibly killed them all.
We had been walking maybe two minutes when Ruby and Red both broke through some ice on a ditch. I watched Ruby literally blast herself out by digging her front paws in the ice and lunging. Red was thoroughly enjoying her swim and was not able to do what her mother did. If I had not been there she would have been a goner. I tried reaching to her but the ice was weak and the water was over my hip boots. I had Ruby stay on shore, grabbed her collar for an anchor, spread my body on the ice, grabbed Red’s collar and gave her a jerk. All’s well that ends well.
I walked as the dogs were trying to find something to chase, but I wasn’t seeing much sign of pheasant in the way of tracks in the snow. What I did see was a piece of land that I would like to explore a few times a year and maybe even bring some Kids and Mentors Outdoors kids to hunt, fish or camp. I think I can get permission to do that.
Ruby and Red did kick up some rabbits, and I was accurate. Red had no fear of the gun and absolutely loved bringing the rabbits to me. That piece of property and the surrounding public lands, which are in part being developed for duck and mourning dove, may well become a part of my outdoor smorgasbord.
No matter how good or bad a day is, the sun always comes up the next morning.
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.