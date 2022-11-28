An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
This is the third and last column I’ll be writing about my elk hunt. It will have a lot to do with the day-to-day existence of a solo elk hunter living in mountains where a heavy snow has fallen. A large elk and gear needed to be returned just shy of 2 miles down a mountain in a whatever-it-takes method. And I was still hunting, trying to fill my mule deer tag in southern Montana near Bozeman.
Monday, Oct. 24
High 25, low 14
The day before I had packed and hauled two Otter Sled loads of meat and antlers to my base camp. That night I began the process that would cover the next four days – drying my clothes, my gun and gear. My 300 BAR took such a beating that I retired it for my BAR 30:06. My lodging was my 13-foot by 8-foot Eskimo ice shack with a 20-foot by 30-foot tarp over the top of it. Between my Mr. Heater and two propane lights, life was much more comfortable than my spike camp.
The weather had turned into hard winter. I cooked inner loins from my 6x6 bull inside my tent. My theory was it was too nasty for Mr. Grizzly to mess with me.
Seven days before I had left my home near Necedah, Wisconsin. Oct. 24 is the first day where I must honestly say I am wearing down. Just as much as moving weight and climbing or descending is the simple fact that for several days I have been wet – and living on squirrel food due to the fact that I shouldn’t cook due to bear issues.
As space is always an issue, here’s a condensed version of a great day. I woke at 4 a.m. I didn’t want to do the 2.5-hour trek up the mountain to where I had harvested my elk. I was hoping to see a mule deer though. The blizzard had just stopped; there was 16 inches and in some places it was waist-high.
My reality was a maximum of two minutes climbing, take a 15-second break and repeat. Spike camp was at the two-hour point; that’s where I had my 300 as I had not switched guns yet. It was still dark; I had left my 300 in my sleeping bag and it was frozen. I thawed it and made the final trek to the top of the mountain. There was not a track; every tree was dropping snow on a constant basis – it was almost entirely Spruce and they really catch the snow.
I was soaked from sweat and snow. I hunted for two hours but then decided to break my spike camp, and haul meat and gear. More importantly, I decided to explore. In breaking spike camp everything was much larger and stiffer than when it was 70 degrees four days ago.
I was folding my tent when I felt I was being stared at. Not 40 yards away in the timber was a large-bodied elk observing me. I couldn’t see its head – and just like that it was gone. Camp was broken and I would have three trips of meat and gear. In other words I decided to finish the next day. I might add it was day three of the hunting season and I had yet to see another hunter.
It was a death slog. I was going down the mountain, falling a lot. On several occasions when I fell – which was almost always forward on my face – I was 100 percent covered by snow. Don’t panic, I told myself; it’s not deep.
I was watching the Rocky Mountains. My water was frozen; the wind was harsh. Down in the valley I could hear cow-elk talking. I just couldn’t see them because of the snow that created a wall on every tree branch. As I always do, I listened and picked openings. The cow elk appeared in two openings, 300 yards apart, followed by calves. Each group had a spike; my guess was they were the cows, with 1.5-year-old calves.
Though I wanted a mule deer, I saw so little sign I didn’t have realistic hopes. At dark I made my way down the mountain to my stash and hauled as much as I could. I left camp at 5 a.m. and returned at 7:30 p.m.; it was the dark-to-dark shift.
For the next two days I repeated that process. It was very interesting to observe my body literally losing its steam, but I never lost hope.
On the last day of my hunt I met two lifelong elk hunters from Montana; it was cool to talk to birds of a feather.
I lost too much weight but it will come back. I harvested a beautiful bull and met my goal of doing a solo elk hunt in a go-for-it way.
Push yourself.
