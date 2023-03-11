Hello friends,
This week’s column will be all over the map, but it’s a good one. The location is Sawyer County near Birchwood, Wisconsin. The activity is winter camping on Lake Chetac with my faithful companions, Ruby and her pup Red, to see if I can do some serious fish-catching.
I have always had a Cardinal Rule – do not socialize the night before an expedition. I broke that rule when I went to a fun gathering for Vlad Wandler’s 21st birthday. The next day I was short on sleep and had a lot to do before my head hit the pillow.
I drove to Birchwood pulling a trailer with my Polaris 550 Classic, unloaded the snow machine and packed three Otter sleds with my gear to pull behind it. Then I headed out into the wild white yonder, confident that during the next three days I was going to catch some fish.
It was late in the day for a solo trip. It was 3 p.m. before I set out two tip ups and a Finicky Fooler, with the intention of catching northern pike or walleye. I had a camp to build; it was dark for two hours before I was done. On the happy-news part, I had five flags – including one with the Finicky Fooler – and caught five gator. I kept three in the 5-pound range.
After dark I had serious hopes for a walleye or some crappie. I re-rigged for those fish, drilled a hole in my shack and put the “Fooler” in my shack. I set up my shack real nice, with flooring, a cot, a kitchen, heat and propane lights. The pups took their normal spot on the cot. I fished but when I hit the rack at about 11 p.m. had not caught any fish since the gators. If I wanted to sleep I needed to kick the pups off the cot. They have a ritual. For at least 30 minutes they stare at me with the hopes that I will let them back in my bunk. When I am weak it costs me sleep because it’s just too small of an area.
The rain, sleet and snow started at about 2 a.m. First there was wind for an hour as the front approached, and then it hit. I was up long before daylight to put out two tip ups. I jigged in the shack for perch and crappie. Let me talk about the weather that everyone in the north witnessed – drenching freezing rain that chilled me to the bone outside the ice shack. I needed to spend a lot of time out of my shack because the gators were hungry. As in there was no rest for yours truly. By 9 a.m. I was soaked to the bone and smiling from ear to ear.
I had a cold call mid-morning from Pat Sorenson, who reads the column in the Rice Lake Chronotype. Pat and her husband, George, were the original owners of the Christie Mountain ski area and were avid out-west campers. They would backpack and fly-fish for trout for several weeks at a time in Wyoming and Montana. They would have a base camp, a canvas-wall tent. George Sorenson has passed away so Pat wanted to know if I could use the tent. Long story short, I met Pat on the way home from the trip. I now have a wall tent, thank you George and Pat.
It was a day of surviving the elements and catching fish – just a few perch and a whole bunch of gators. At dark I gave a renewed effort to catching a crappie in the “Eskimo popup.” I missed a few tries but then I was lucky and landed a 14-inch crappie. At midnight I was tired and hit the rack. I was weak and let the pups on my cot. The Finicky Fooler went off five times; I caught two more crappie so sleep was minimal.
At daylight I caught a 31- and a 36-inch gator, and a dozen perch and bluegill. I broke camp, met Pat in Rice Lake and shopped in Tomah, Wisconsin, for my next trip. When I reached home I was so tired I felt like I had drank a bottle of brandy.
It was a well-deserved fatigue!
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.