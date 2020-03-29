The phrase “and it came to pass” is used frequently in scripture, especially in traditional translations of the Bible. Sometimes it describes a time when the oppressors of God’s people had wrought enough harm. We see it when the Israelites come out of Egypt after 400 years. What had begun as a refuge for God’s people during a time of famine had become bondage for an entire nation. Finally God said it was enough and sent Moses to take them out of there. It indicated a time when things were about to change.
We see it so many times when God had allowed man to go his own way for long enough. He had stood by while they worshipped other gods, turning their backs on him and his commandments. One example is when Israel was oppressed by Midian for seven years, destroying crops they planted every year. God allowed that to happen because they no longer followed his commandments and laws. Then the Holy Spirit came to Gideon, who was hiding in a winepress to harvest a bit of wheat. He called Gideon a mighty man of valor. That was an indication of what the Lord had in mind for Gideon; he would deliver his people from their oppression. It was time for them to turn back to God. Read Judges 6: 8 for the story.
There’s another way of looking at “and it came to pass.” It’s that something will end. Disease or infirmity, poverty, infidelity, family disharmony, isolation or political upheaval – a friend once commented it was good that things came to pass. That person was trusting the situation would change. How do we endure trials if we aren’t sure the difficult circumstances we’re living with will eventually pass, or be finished?
Our response depends upon our faith. If we believe the Lord God has everything in His capable hands, then even in misery like Job endured we will trust it will come to pass. And as an aside, look at Job’s outcome. He was sitting on an ash pile scraping boils on his skin after having lost all his children and all his possessions in a short period of time; only his wife remained. But after he endured all that, learned some profound lessons from God and prayed for his friends, God gave him back double what he lost. That’s coming to pass! It wasn’t fun in the midst of it, but after it passed things were good.
If our circumstances seem to drag on and on, like Job, we might have a difficult time seeing to the light at the end of the tunnel when they end. If we don’t trust God to help us through, it’s likely confusion, depression and hopelessness will overtake us. But if we trust God to provide a way out – He is the “waymaker;” that’s what Jesus is all about – and we stand resolute in our trust in him, we can anticipate the end coming and that it will be for our good. We can live in hope.
Many times we have been in a difficult situation and can’t possibly see anything good coming out of those circumstances. But then suddenly God moves, it’s finished and the result is indeed good. Even years later we see how God did marvelous things for our benefit and we’re certainly glad he did. Abraham experienced that when he didn’t think he would have an heir. God declared he would have many descendants and it came to pass.
God had proclaimed through his prophets in the Old Testament that he would send a deliverer for mankind and he did. It was proclaimed. And it was foreshadowed in the lives of many Old Testament deliverers – Noah, Moses, Joseph, David, Cyrus, etc. Then it came to pass when Jesus was born, walked the earth teaching God’s ways. He was crucified on the cross for the sins of all mankind, raised from the dead and ascended to heaven, promising to return. That promise is yet to come to pass, but we can be assured it will and it will be great!