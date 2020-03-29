Married for 42 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville helped raise two National Geography Bee state finalists, one of whom was a national finalist. She finds great delight in short-term overseas ministry trips, writing about her experiences.