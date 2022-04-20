Apply for Farm Dog of Year

Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2023 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, supported by Nestlé Purina PetCare. This is the fifth year of the contest, which celebrates farm dogs –including the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across America.
The grand-prize winner – Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year – will win a year’s worth of Purina dog food and $5,000 in prize money. The winner will be recognized in January 2023 at a Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention. As many as four regional runners-up will each win $1,000 in prize money.
The 2023 Farm Dog of the Year will be featured in a professionally produced video. Visit www.fb.org/land/fdoty for the profile of 2022 Farm Dog of the Year Fit.
“It’s a pleasure to host this popular contest again and provide a glimpse into daily life on the farm,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president. “The dual role assumed by most farm dogs is so important. They lighten the workload and enrich our lives by providing faithful and playful companionship.”
Scientific-research insights from a collaboration between Mayo Clinic and Purina reveal that interacting with pets can provide health benefits. For example after spending just 20 minutes with a dog, people experienced a significant increase in levels of oxytocin – a hormone that plays a role in moderating stress. That was also associated with a decrease in heart rate and an increase in self-reported sense of well-being. Following the interaction with a dog, people were in a more-positive emotional state.
“At Purina we recognize the important role dogs play on the farm and in the hearts of families everywhere,” said Jack Scott, vice-president of sustainability at Purina. “Purina has a long history of sourcing nutritious and sustainable ingredients from American farms to make our foods. We salute farmers and the important work they are doing to steward their land and help feed generations of people and pets.”
Desired attributes for the Farm Dog of the Year include helpfulness to the farmer and family, playfulness and obedience.
Farm-dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition. Prospective applicants who are not Farm Bureau members can visit fb.org/join to learn about becoming a member.
Visit www.fb.org/land/fdoty for eligibility guidelines and submission requirements. Farm Dog of the Year nominations must include written responses to questions and at least one still photo. A video clip is optional. Nominations must be received by July 1 for consideration.
The Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest is sponsored by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The third-annual social-media contest, People’s Choice Pup, was a popular element of the Farm Dog of the Year competition in 2022 – reaching 133,000 people – and will return for 2023. Profiles of several dogs nominated for the contest will be shared beginning in October, with the public invited to vote. Bragging rights and a year’s worth of dog food from Purina will be awarded to the People’s Choice Pup.
Founded in 1894, Nestlé Purina PetCare has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Its pet food, treat and litter brands feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. During the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million toward organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Visit purina.com for more information.