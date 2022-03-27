Ask for help during disaster

When the Israelites finally arrived to the Promised Land the second time, they were forced to cross another water barrier – this time the Jordan River. And just as the Lord had done at the Red Sea, the Lord parted the waters of the river to allow them to cross on dry land.
That caused quite a bit of consternation on the part of the people inhabiting the Promised Land. The closest city, Jericho, boarded itself up for fear of the Israelites who served a God so powerful that He could stop the Jordan River at flood stage. Nobody came in; nobody went out.
God directed Joshua to take the city. Remember all members of the nation of Israel who had crossed into the Promised Land had been born in the wilderness. The elders who came out of Egypt, who may have had any military experience, had died during those 40 years of wandering because of disobedience to God. Thus those who were coming to occupy the land had absolutely no skills to conquer a city.
God trained them in a novel way. Joshua was directed to march the entire nation silently around the walls of Jericho once daily for six days. At that time the nation numbered at least 2 million. On the seventh day they were instructed to march around the walls seven times with the Ark of the Covenant. There were to be priests with trumpets at the forefront, but the people were to remain silent. At the conclusion of the seventh circuit, the priests blew the trumpets, the people shouted and the walls of Jericho fell down. Jericho was defeated.
David and his men went home, only to find that while they were gone home had been invaded and burned to the ground. Imagine battle-weary soldiers coming home for some rest, only to find there was no comfort awaiting them. The men were so distraught they fell to their knees and wept until they could mourn no longer.
Then rebellion borne out of hopelessness and trauma began. The men, so distressed by the loss of the coming generation, spoke of assassinating David their leader. What was David to do? It was not David’s fault; his personal loss was just as great as theirs. In the midst of the turmoil, 1 Samuel 30:6 tells us David strengthened himself in the Lord. He did that by asking God what to do. Should he pursue those who had wrought this deed against them? Would he be able to overtake them? The Lord assured him they would not only be able to overtake the marauders, but they would also recover that all that had been taken from them at home in Ziklag. So they did just that.
They came upon a whistleblower who, after securing David’s promise of protection, directed him to where they could find their families. David and his mighty men fought a day-long battle to vanquish those raiders and take back what was theirs. In addition they took a lot of extra items that were left behind. It was evenly divided, plus a portion was sent as gratitude to cities that had supported David and his men while they were away from home.
What do we glean from those two examples the Lord has given us? The most outstanding lesson should be that in the midst of our mess, when we don’t know what to do, ask God. He has all the answers, no matter if the issue is minute or gargantuan. Those Joshua led had no training in warfare, but they took a walled city – in a most unique way – because they followed the directives of the Lord. David – in the midst of the despair of coming home to find all had been burned, looted and taken captive – sought the Lord on how to proceed and recovered all.
Inquiring of God and following His directives always meets with success, often far greater than could have been anticipated. Try it when you don’t know what to do. You might find the same results.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.