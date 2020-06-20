I’ve had a few close calls through the years where I escaped serious injury while working on the farm. It can be a dangerous occupation.
But it wasn’t an overturned tractor, an attacking bull or a rotating shaft that took me down recently. Rather it was the bite from a tiny Ixodes scapularis, better known as the blacklegged tick or deer tick.
I joined the 300,000 estimated people each year that are diagnosed with Lyme disease – an infectious ailment caused by a bacterial infection carried by the deer tick. Anyone who goes outdoors in Wisconsin or Minnesota should be familiar with it.
As someone who works outside on almost a daily basis, I am diligent about checking for ticks. If the ticks are removed within 36 to 48 hours, the chances of infection are much less. Through the years I’ve discovered some embedded ticks and have taken preventative courses of antibiotics.
This must have been a sneak attack. I’ve had a few ticks crawling me this spring – as I always do – but have not seen any attached, much less embedded. I also had no “bullseye” rash, another symptom of Lyme. But I’ve since discovered 30 percent to 40 percent of people who contract Lyme never have a rash.
At first I thought my slight fever was my body’s reaction to working a little too hard on a hot and humid day. Maybe I overdid it just a bit.
I felt a little better the next morning but that night my fever soared to more than 103 degrees. I developed chills and body aches.
I have what I consider to be a fairly good tolerance for pain and seldom take sick days. The old farm kid in me says to push through and finish. So even after the first night of fever I was outside the next day finishing some yard work. I figure a good sweat never hurts me.
But there’s a good sweat resulting from physical exertion and then there’s uncontrollable sweating. My wife, Sherry, put an extra layer of sheets on my side of the bed and towels on the pillows. And I still needed to change in the middle of the night. I alternated between chills and hot flashes but never stopped sweating.
I’m used to some body pain but combined with the fatigue and the fever, we knew something wasn’t right. Even though I had none of the other symptoms, I was treated as a COVID-19 patient at the clinic because of the fever. The next day the blood test came in – positive for Lyme.
I’m amazed at how much damage a tiny tick can do. If left untreated Lyme can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system.
I was given a 10-day course of doxycycline, one of the recommended treatments for Lyme. I began to feel a little better, hoping to soon do more than simply sweat and sleep. But there’s disagreement in the medical community about the long-term health impact of Lyme.
A little prevention is always better but right now our canine companions have a leg or two up on us. While there is a Lyme vaccine for dogs there are no vaccines for humans. An early Lyme vaccine for humans was pulled from the market in 2002. Current trials for a new human vaccine still have a few years left.
So for now the best we can do is to treat clothing with appropriate repellents and continue to check for ticks.
Trust me. You don’t want Lyme.
Visit www.cdc.gov/lyme and www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/tick/lyme-data.htm for more information.