I learned a long time ago that we don’t live in a black and white world. The choices between right and wrong or good and evil are often veiled in shades of gray – no matter what the political ads say.
The same can be said about nature and the seasons in Wisconsin. Aside from a date on the calendar, there are really no clear-cut dividing lines between our seasons. That’s especially true in the shoulder months of March, June, September and December – and any month on either side of those months.
For those doing the math at home, that’s every month of the year. For example, the only months in the La Crosse, Wisconsin, area where it has never snowed are June, July and August, according to National Weather Service records. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 23, 1928, and the latest was May 28, 1947. That’s darn near June.
A little further north and winter-like weather is closer to year-round. Rhinelander has had snow in every month except July and August. Trust me; I combed through 179 pages of weather data to learn that meteorological gem.
In my neck of the woods near La Crosse the first snowflakes of the season usually occur in October but measurable snows normally don’t develop until November. I do remember the fall of 1991 was snowy. It was Oct. 10 of that year when the official measurement at the National Weather Service office in La Crosse was a trace, but northern portions of the county had an inch or two.
Why do I remember that – other than the fact that I am a weather nerd? We lived in Mindoro, Wisconsin, at the time and I worked the night shift at the La Crosse Tribune. I stopped between Mindoro and West Salem to take a photo of the snow, which was published in the next day’s paper.
Yes, it was in black and white, and taken with a manually operated 35-millimeter film camera. Somewhere I still have a copy of the print, which showed snow atop the road sign for Walker Road.
The official earliest inch in La Crosse was eight days later when 1.2 inches fell Oct. 18, but that was just a dusting compared to the 6 to 10 inches that fell across the area Nov. 1, 1991. It was part of a record-breaking winter storm that dropped 28.4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, and pummeled Duluth, Minnesota, with 36.9 inches of snow. Those totals remain a single-storm record for the Twin Cities area. The Duluth total is the largest single storm in Minnesota history.
All of this long preamble is to explain that I was not shocked when we had a trace of snow Oct. 14 that was enough to cover the ground. It created a colorful seasonal juxtaposition as the mix of white blended with peak fall colors. The same thing happened four years earlier with snow in the middle of October.
The cruel seasonal mixing thankfully only lasted for a few hours; it may be months before the real snows set in. But it was a reminder that more wood needs to be cut and the snowplow needs to be put on the truck, among many other fall chores.
So I will again remind everyone of one of the favorite sayings of my great-grandfather.
Winter will be here before you know it.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.