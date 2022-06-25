The pandemic may eventually go away but virtual meetings are here to stay.
Many have returned to the office but the option of working remotely using video-conference tools will continue. A report from Upwork says 25 percent of Americans worked from home in 2021 – and by 2025 there will be 36.2 million Americans working remotely. That’s an 87 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels.
More than half of companies allow for remote work; many are using it as a recruiting tool to attract employees from all across the country. We now live in a world where you can live anywhere and work anywhere.
Not everyone, of course. You can’t remotely frame a house, assemble goods in a factory or serve a meal. And in order to remotely connect with others, you need a fast and reliable internet connection to be the most effective.
My connection is slow and unreliable. My internet is the same. But I overcome my personal slowness and that of my technology by being resourceful, creative and inventive. Sometimes that involves tapping into my equally slow and unreliable companions – me and myself.
Recently I had a Zoom meeting. Many days while working at home I use my desktop computer because it has a large 20-inch screen and I find it easier typing on the keyboard.
But the desktop doesn’t have a camera or microphone – which is great for the other virtual participants because they don’t need to see or listen to me. But I normally use my laptop as well, which has a camera and a microphone.
The problem with my laptop is that it’s seven years old and I bought it used. So it’s old and sluggish – like me. And I don’t completely power it down often enough, which makes it slow waking up when I have three different browsers along with dozens of windows and programs operating.
So while my laptop was acting like me trying to climb out of bed in the morning after a long day of cutting wood, I figured out another way to participate in the meeting. I started the Zoom meeting from my desktop computer – where I had my password saved – and then joined it from my phone. Had I remembered my password, I could have just used my phone.
All of this finagling resulted in the Zoom screen showing a static photo of me from the desktop. I participated with video and audio from my phone.
That dynamic duo was working fine until the laptop finally woke up and there was a third photo of myself showing on the screen. For a brief moment there were three Hardies in the meeting.
I was fine with it, but the additional digital presence of myself didn’t sit well with me because there was a conflict with two video and audio feeds. So I was forced to cut the laptop feed to spite myself, leaving just the two of us to complete the meeting.
All those Hardie digital doppelgangers were a little confusing to my Zoom participant, but I promised him that we – or was that me – had it all under control. At least that’s what I told myself.
That electronic wizardry only edged me slightly closer to doing my work and actually cost me some valuable time. If only there were a way to divide myself into thirds and share the workload.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.