Fall is officially here and farmers will be busy bringing in the harvest of corn and soybeans as the growing season comes to an end.
We’ve yet to have a frost in our valley and the extended forecast doesn’t call for any in the near future. Any year that we can avoid a frost in September is a victory to keep fall flowers looking nice, and to allow squash and pumpkins to mature.
Speaking of maturity, the annual growth cycle of corn is entering its final stages when soon it will be immune from frost damage. Every year corn moves through a series of stages from planting through harvest. The progression varies by date every year with the changes in the weather.
Corn is the staple crop of farming country. There are almost 3 million acres of corn planted in Wisconsin this year. Nationwide the corn harvest for 2022-2023 is expected to be about 14 billion bushels, compared to 15.1 billion bushels in 2021.
A recent crop report in Wisconsin put out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture said 78 percent of the state’s corn crop is good to excellent. Ninety-two percent of the crop was in the dough stage or beyond, and 63 percent of the corn was in the dent stage.
The dough stage is reached about 25 days after the corn-cob silking stage, said R.L. Nielsen of the Purdue University-Agronomy Department in his article “Grain Fill Stages and Corn.” It’s defined by the doughy consistency of the corn as a kernel’s milky inner fluid begins to dry.
The dent stage is when the kernels dent near their crowns; 30 days later the corn is considered to be physiologically mature and safe from frost.
People are also reading…
“Physiological maturity occurs shortly after the kernel milk line disappears and just before the kernel black layer forms at the tip of the kernels,” Nielsen said. “Severe stress after physiological maturity has little effect on grain yield, unless the integrity of the stalk or ear is compromised.”
It’s funny how corn can quickly mature with each growing season while some would make the strong argument that I haven’t yet reached maturity after almost 59 years. I’ll blame it on genetics because clearly I’m not a hybrid. And there are questions about the integrity of my ears, which my wife says are usually not functional when she’s talking to me.
Corny jokes … guilty as charged
Early harvesting of corn is done in the form of silage, when the entire stalk is chopped and fermented for feed. The mainly-green stalks still have a moisture content of 65 percent to 70 percent. Some farmers harvest and grind the cob for high-moisture storage at 24 percent to 33 percent moisture. The ideal percentage for dry-corn storage is 15 percent.
My days of unloading chopper boxes and filling silos have ended, but one whiff of the slightly sweet and acid smell of corn silage takes me back to what seemed like simpler days on the farm. One of the last chores of the day was to fill the outdoor feed bunk before turning the cows out for night.
There was something satisfying about watching the cows enjoy the blend of corn and hay silage, particularly on fall days when night settled in. It was another day’s work complete.
To my farmer friends and colleagues, have a safe and prosperous harvest season.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.