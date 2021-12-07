The trees were silhouetted by the light of the waning but still large Beaver Moon as I slowly made my way down the hill toward my hunting spot.
It was shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, the opening day of the Wisconsin gun deer-hunting season. The temperature was in the mid-20 degrees and the woods were still.
My 46th white-tailed hunt began where it has for the past 16 years – in a ground blind on our family farm. I settled my back against a tree, poured myself a cup of coffee from a thermos that once belonged to my grandfather and settled in.
Morning comes slowly in my hunting valley as nature awakens. It’s one of my favorite times – opening day as I soak in the surroundings and enjoy the stillness.
About 6:45 a.m. I heard two short hoots from a barred owl, which landed in a nearby tree. I took a photo before the avian predator flew over the hill into the next valley/ There it launched into several choruses of its easily recognizable call, “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all,” which carried across the quiet morning.
The squirrels started to stir about 7:30 a.m., including one that chattered for several minutes in a tree above me before scurrying down the trunk. The birds – including red-headed woodpeckers, chickadees and blue jays – searched for food.
Part of the challenge of hunting white-tailed deer is being quiet and patient – two virtues I had little of as a youngster. There is no perfect place to hunt. But if one understands the lay of the land, and observes deer behavior and patterns, one can find a spot favorable for seeing deer. After all one must see deer to have a chance at success.
At 8:30 a.m. I saw my first deer of the day. On the hillside to my left about 150 yards away four does ran through. I watched them go, knowing that sometimes they are followed by a buck. Sure enough at 8:45 a.m. a small fork-horned buck walked the same trail. He was in no hurry, stopping several times before disappearing over the crest of the ridge.
It’s always much easier to stay put when I see deer and I always hunt my stand for the entire opening day. Besides I had my little wood fire to keep me cozy and warm.
My patience paid off about 10 a.m. when I spotted a large-racked buck following the same path as the deer before him. I shouldered my rifle and waited for him to clear some trees. It wasn’t the perfect shot – there seldom are when hunting in the woods – but I lined up the crosshairs and fired.
The buck flinched, ran a few feet and briefly stopped. I fired again. The buck disappeared from my view up the hill but I heard a loud crash.
Carefully lining up some trees where I last saw the buck, I walked up the hill to the spot. The loud crash that I hoped was the sound of the buck collapsing was confirmed when I found him under a tree.
It was a 9-point buck with a slightly atypical rack with an 18-inch antler spread. He had a big body and was probably 3.5 years old. It was one of the largest bucks I’ve shot.
I was luckier than some. Overall opening-weekend registration numbers decreased 14 percent this year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The central farmland region where I hunt had a decrease of 16 percent.
I sent a text to my son Ross and field-dressed the buck. I had dragged him a few yards up the hill when Ross appeared. Together we each grabbed a side of the rack and pulled the buck about 100 yards to the edge of a field next to a wild apple tree.
This past year was the first time I hunted after my father died, but I was sick with Covid-19 and struggled to enjoy the hunt. Dad never missed hunting; we spent many hours together in the woods, sharing stories and enjoying the special bond between father and son.
Ross and I went back to my stand, toasted some sandwiches over the fire and told a few stories. I was thrilled with getting a nice buck, but time spent with my son was by far the best part of the day.
Later that afternoon we lifted the buck into the back of the pickup and Ross was able to reach a couple of apples still on the tree. They were a little frozen but it was a sweet taste to end an even sweeter day.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.