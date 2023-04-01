Experience is the teacher of all things.
Those words from Julius Caesar proved all too true recently when I tackled what I thought would be a simple task on the farm. The job at hand was to remove a limb from a rotten maple tree that was hanging over the driveway.
It’s the same tree where two limbs came down in December after a heavy snowfall. Another limb was leaning like a sailor in a saloon at the end of shore leave. It was ready to topple at any moment.
I’ve slain many trees through the years after learning the art of felling from my father. Sometimes predicting the path of the fall can be tricky but this was a no-brainer. The branch looked like a rainbow and would fall in its arch.
But that arch was going to put lots of pressure on the trunk base. So I knew I needed to cut a big notch in the direction of the fall to avoid trouble with pinching the saw.
Experience taught me long ago that one never heads into the woods with only one chainsaw. But because this tree was in the yard I figured one saw would do the job. But after a few seconds it was apparent the blade was too dull to do the job – and it couldn’t be sharpened anymore.
I went to get the other saws, which I store in a shed. Thanks to recent rain and warm weather, the gravel floor had turned into a block of ice. Frozen in the middle of the ice were my two other chainsaws.
I fetched a pail of hot water, melted the ice and pulled them free. I grabbed the bigger of the two saws and headed back to the tree. But the saw was out of gas and my can was empty. So it was back to the shed to mix more fuel.
Fueled up, I pulled and pulled on the saw. It would not start. The third saw started, but I thought it was a little small for the job.
I then implemented my third backup plan. I would put a new chain on the first saw. That plan was scuttled when I discovered my new chain was for a 20-inch bar. My saw has an 18-inch bar.
Back to the shed for my fourth backup plan, I retrieved a new 20-inch bar and chain – which I installed on the first saw.
A few minutes later I was ready to carefully cut the notch. But the old maple fought back and pinched the blade, leaving the chainsaw stuck into the side of the tree. I simultaneously cursed that saw and said a blessing for my little saw, which was my last option.
I now needed to cut from the other side of the tree, being careful to avoid the stuck saw. I hoped the notch would be sufficient to still guide the tree away from the house.
It didn’t take long. After cutting just a few inches the trunk snapped off above the notch. It fell to the ground with the other saw. The entire inside of the trunk was rotten.
The saw and the house were fine. I started cutting up the trunk. The new chain was working like a hot knife through butter – that is until it almost came off the bar. Somewhere in the pile of snow and branches was one of two nuts that holds the bar; it had come off.
Being a nut short could be the story of my life, but I was not deterred. I borrowed one from the other disabled saw and was back to full nut strength.
I started to feel a little proud of my flexibility, tenacity and ingenuity.
Older and wiser was I. A lesser man may have given up.
I finished cutting and started splitting. It was going so well I thought maybe I would even start cutting down another trunk because there are four others on the tree that need to go.
Oh, the price of pride and vanity.
I bent down to lift a large chunk and felt a twinge in my lower back. I tried to ignore it and continued to split the wood.
I managed to at least clear the driveway before my back stiffened. The pulled muscle defeated my wounded pride; I was done for the day.
I put the saws away and limped back to the house, wincing a bit with each step. I had won a small battle but was paying a heavy price. It was no easy and fast victory like the one Caesar witnessed his army take in 47 BC in the Battle of Zela in Asia Minor.
I came.
I sawed.
I whimpered.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.