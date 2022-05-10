 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical featured

Back Home

Our topsy-turvy spring weather so far this year has not inspired ambitions of gardening, but the show must go on.

At least that’s what my wife, Sherry, told me recently when she decided it was time to start planting some of the vegetable garden. Despite the fact our local robins will need chiropractic care for the many snows that have fallen on their backs and we still have plenty of frosty mornings, it’s perfect weather for planting cool-season crops.

To quote from gardeningknowhow.com, “Cool-season crops germinate in cold soil and mature with cool weather and short periods of daylight, meaning they are perfect for planting in early spring. Pea, onion and lettuce seeds will germinate as low as 35 degrees F, meaning they can go in the ground as soon as it is unfrozen and workable.”

Other vegetables will germinate in soil as cold as 40 degrees, which includes root vegetables and leafy greens like beets, carrots, turnips, cabbage, spinach, broccoli and, of course, potatoes. It’s gardening folklore to plant potatoes on Good Friday, a tradition that started in the 1600s when potatoes were just arriving in Europe.

People are also reading…

Apparently there was some concern there might be something evil and terrible about those tubers with eyes, so planting them on Good Friday was believed to be some sort of protection – with the added benefit of a little Holy Water sprinkled on. Our taters were actually planted on Holy Wednesday, so hopefully we can still cash in on some of that Holy Week blessing.

But I’m jumping ahead of myself because the chances of planting any garden between the snow, rain and a spring hail storm looked rather remote when we had one day to clear the garden of the previous year’s debris and prepare the ground.

First it was plenty of raking and pulling out stalks of root vegetables left from this past year. They were arranged in piles and – with a water hose standing by – were carefully burned.

That turned out to be the easy part compared to working the soil. Normally that’s easily done with the assistance of our 24-year-old rototiller that had been put away in a shed for the winter. I pulled it out, added fresh gas and started it on the second pull.

If only it would have stayed running. It ran for 10 seconds and died. I had problems with the beast the previous summer and needed to pull the gas tank almost every time to start fuel flowing. I tried that trick four times – and I even installed a new gas cap – but it wouldn’t go.

I had a choice to make. Swear and grumble for a few hours trying to start the tiller running or take a different approach. I was not going to repeat my performance from a few years ago by trying to break ground with the hand cultivator that dates back to Mesopotamian days, so I opted for plan B.

I bought a new tiller.

Of course that was not without its challenges either. Nothing comes assembled these days, so I needed to round up a few wrenches, decipher some directions and hold my breath. But an hour later the shiny new toy started on the second pull. And aside from shutting down temporarily until I removed the rock that became wedged in the auger, it performed well.

So the cold-season crops are in the soil. Next will come the rest of the veggies when the threat of frost is passed, which for us is late May.

And apparently – so I am told – I have already purchased my Father’s Day gift.

Oh joy.

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

+7 
Chris Hardie

Chris Hardie

Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

2022 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as onli…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

My dentist, Dr. Nancy, believes in pain-free dentistry, which is fortunate for me because I am deeply committed to pain-free dental appointmen…

Looking for love … in your heart

Looking for love … in your heart

I think I was born to be a farm dog. I’ve heard there’s lots of running involved with dog friends, and humans to love on! That’s me. My name i…

Back Home

Back Home

I was having a conversation recently with a crop farmer who remarked that she was enjoying the calm before the storm.

Calendar: In the World of Ag

Calendar: In the World of Ag

Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

It was just two years ago on Easter-Sunday morning that the call came that my brother Alan had died, suddenly, unexpectedly, at the age of 67.…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

The horrors of Russian atrocities in Ukraine continue to unfold on our television screens. We wonder where God is in all the suffering, but we…

Back Home

Back Home

Moving back to the country 16 years ago brought me back to many tasks and chores I experienced as a farm kid. It also gave us the chance to tr…

Apply for Farm Dog of Year

Apply for Farm Dog of Year

Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2023 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, supported by Nestlé Purina PetCare. This is t…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News