We were lost.
Sort of.
We were on the island of Mull, the second-largest of the Inner Hebrides isles off Scotland’s west coast. Riding a ferry from Oban, we landed in Craignure and drove to the picturesque village of Tobermory for dinner at a pub.
From the pub – where my drink was only water on the rocks – we negotiated 15 miles of single-track road in our quest to find our lodging for the night. It was a bed and breakfast located off another remote road. We had directions so I knew we were on the correct road. But we didn’t have the precise address, which meant our satellite-navigation system was of no help.
We passed only a few houses – one of them a rundown mobile home.
“That better not be our inn,” said Sherry, my wife.
Then there was nothing. After driving for miles on the narrow single-track road, crossing over several cattle grates and avoiding steep drop-offs, I finally found a driveway to turn around.
Clearly we had gone too far – at least that’s what we thought.
Sherry took out her phone and started taking pictures.
“What are you taking pictures of?” I asked.
“The road,” she said. “I want there to be a record so our kids know how we died.”
“We’re not going to die,” I replied.
It was still early evening; nightfall was a couple of hours away. We would just need to drive back and look for our inn again – even if we were past check-in time.
So we drove back across the cattle crossings, navigating the narrow road and blind corners. We passed the mobile home. And suddenly as we rounded a turn we saw the sign for our inn. It was located on a rock low to the ground and difficult to see, which is why we drove past it.
I’m happy to report we didn’t die. And I’m proud to announce I didn’t put a scratch on our rental car after more than 2,100 miles of driving during our three-week journey in Scotland – where we needed to drive on the left side of the road.
That’s a better result than our trip in 1999 to England, where I drove almost the same amount of miles but smashed the passenger-side mirror on the back of a truck during heavy traffic. During that trip we had a car with a manual transmission, so I was sitting on the right side of the car and shifting with my left hand.
This trip we reserved a rental car with an automatic transmission that we call a compact crossover, but would be considered a larger car in Scotland. Like England the roads range from interstates – called the M-system for motorways – to A roads, B roads and single-track roads.
A roads are main trunk roads. B roads are distributor roads, generally with lesser traffic densities. The classification doesn’t measure the width or quality of the road; B roads can range from dual carriageways to single-track roads.
What are single-track roads? Let me quote from the website Undiscovered Scotland.
“As you drive through the more-remote areas, sooner or later you’ll find yourself on a road too narrow to pass the vehicles coming the other way towards you. Welcome to Scotland’s single-track roads. There are far fewer of these than there used to be, but quite a few still remain. With common sense, and a mix of assertiveness and consideration, driving these is not as big a problem as it might seem to first-time visitors.”
Driving with common sense, assertiveness and consideration seems contradictory – but it’s the truth. The key is using passing places, which are the sections of road that are widened to allow two vehicles to fit. If we’d see a vehicle coming and were near a passing place, we’d pull over and wait.
Sounds easy. Never mind the blind corners and switchbacks. I always assumed we would meet a car around those corners. We often did. But if we were ready and driving a reasonable speed – unlike the locals – we could handle it.
I had only a few cars honking horns or making hand gestures at me – there are some that are universally understood. But those were in cities where they were upset that I was driving too slow. There was one incident in a multi-lane roundabout in Stirling where I apparently cut off a truck driver.
We followed the truck for a few blocks before it stopped – in the middle of the road. The driver climbed out, walked back to our car and gave me a lecture on driving. I told him I was sorry and upon hearing my “thick accent” – as I was told that I had by several Scots – he threw up his hands, climbed back into his truck and left.
Speaking of roundabouts, they are the standard to connect streets and roadways. We probably only encountered less than a half-dozen of what we consider conventional intersections – two roads meeting at right angles with stoplights. It’s the roundabouts that are three to four lanes wide – with traffic lights – that are a little confusing.
As a general rule roads in Scotland are narrow, often without shoulders. There are often rock walls or trees right to the edge of the road. In place of shoulders are washouts that would cause serious damage to tires or even axles if we drifted too far to the left.
There are sometimes arrows to indicate upcoming curves, but there are no speed-limit recommendations so it could be anything from a gentle incline to a hairpin. We found out when we were there.
Yet statistically speaking the roads in Scotland are much safer than in Wisconsin. The traffic-fatality rate in Wisconsin is 10.4 deaths per 100,000 – compared to only 2.6 per 100,000 in Scotland.
Wisconsin has a slightly larger population – 5.89 million compared to 5.45 million – and has many more miles of roads – 115,571 compared to 34,000. Wisconsinites drive an average of 15,442 miles per year compared to 7,400 in the United Kingdom.
A car was essential to take us to the many places we visited. I grew more comfortable with driving every day we were in Scotland, but it was a relief each night to arrive at our destination. I learned to pull over to let faster drivers go by – including a road rally of several-dozen speedsters traveling on a minor B road. I stayed as patient as I could.
The lesson I learned is that Wisconsinites are spoiled by our many miles of wide roads with full shoulders and clear ditches. While we may be Midwest-nice, I doubt we would have the consideration to navigate single-track roads.
And we didn’t die.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.