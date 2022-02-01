Apparently there’s nothing like a cold-weather story to warm memories from folks in Wisconsin.
I posted a link to my recent column on the Facebook group “Forgotten Wisconsin.” The column was about Jan. 9, 1977, when the temperature unofficially dipped to minus-60 in Cameron near Rice Lake, Wisconsin. That opened the frozen floodgates of cold-weather stories and some memories from that day.
As of this writing there were 518 reactions, 88 comments and 154 shares of my post. A few reactions are used with permission from the commenter.
Robert Zientara remembers that night well; he wrote, “Let me tell you about that night. I drove 40 miles from Rice Lake to Ladysmith and the roads were E-M-P-T-Y – except for one idiot who was out there … me. When I went over a bump or railroad tracks, the whole car rattled like it was made of sheet metal.
“Every ‘brave Wisconsinite’ was cowering at home near their fireplaces. If it hadn’t been for the fact that I lived in Ladysmith but was engaged to a girl from Rice Lake, I wouldn’t have chanced it. I never experienced anything like it and hope I never will again.”
Zientara now lives in his bride’s hometown of Rice Lake. He and his wife, Beverly, will mark their 45th anniversary in March.
Andrew Grzadzielewski of Stevens Point was a student at Melrose-Mindoro at the time; he had traveled to Rice Lake for a chess tournament. Grzadzielewski made the trip with the school chess coach Lon Newman and his 1951 Studebaker.
“The heater did not work very well,” he said. “But we lived.”
On a personal note, I played chess with Andy a few times – he was two years ahead of me at the same school – and he was good.
Even others who weren’t in the Rice Lake area that day remember how cold it was.
Amy Vollmer Andrews of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, can’t claim to remember Jan. 9, 1977 – she was about three weeks shy of being born. But her parents remember it well because they held a baby shower that day in their home in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
Vollmer Andrews said it was cold enough that her grandparents and great-grandmother spent the night because it was too cold to drive them home.
The weather also interfered with an important event for Ruby Barnum Eide, who was married Jan. 8 that year at the Jackson County Courthouse in Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
“My wedding was much smaller than planned because only a few cars would start,” she said. “It was (minus)-52 at my house that morning.”
Others commented about other cold days they remember and questioned if the minus-60 degrees included wind chill. It did not; that was the actual temperature and did not include wind chill.
Others wondered why the fuel-oil furnaces stopped working. Fuel oil that’s not blended starts to gel at about 17 degrees. So anyone with an outside fuel tank not blended for cold temperatures would have had problems. And many more folks in those days burned fuel oil.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says in 1977 that 21 percent of U.S. households used fuel oil for heating. That had decreased to 7.3 percent in 2009. Currently more than 85 percent of heating-oil sales are located in the Northeast.
No matter what the energy of choice was that day – it was wood for us – we needed to burn plenty just to stay warm.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.