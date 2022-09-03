Summer is rushing by. To paraphrase the lyrics of my favorite male rock vocalist, Bob Seger, autumn’s closing in.
The shorter days and foggy mornings are evidence enough that the sun continues its equatorial descent, but there are other signs in nature – like the appearance of puffballs.
Puffballs can be as small as marbles to as large as basketballs. They’re frequent during the late summer and fall, and are arriving in our yard. The surfaces are sometimes smooth but can also be covered with bumps or spikes. They look like balls because they don’t have a stem like other mushrooms.
Giant puffballs from the genus Calvatia are filled with spores. The ripe mushroom can contain as many as 7 trillion spores that erupt with a puff of fungal smoke when it bursts open – either naturally or with a kick.
The dry spores are supposedly effective as a coagulant. The entire Milwaukee Brewers baseball team should bathe in the spores to stop their late-season bleeding.
Puffballs are actually edible – if they are completely white and don’t have any gills inside. They are part of the 30 mushrooms that grow wild in the Wisconsin woods that are edible, according to the Wisconsin Mycological Society.
While many take to the woods in the spring for the popular morel mushrooms, autumn is actually the better season for fungi like honey, oyster, bearded or combs tooth, sulfur shelf, hen of the woods, shaggy mane and chanterelle.
I know many of those fungi grow on our farm, but I am somewhat flummoxed by the fall fungi foraging – even with the detailed photos and descriptions found on the internet. There are experienced foragers who can point out the differences. The Wisconsin Mycology Society offers guided forays throughout the fall. Visit www.wisconsinmycologicalsociety.org/events.html for more information.
Another sign of warm days and cool nights is the morning appearance in the yard of dollar spot fungus. The branching mycelium of dollar spot fungus looks like spider webs or cobwebs on morning grass, but disappears when the dew dries.
Poor soil and poor lawn maintenance is the cause. They start as small brown spots the size of dollar coins; hence the name. Apparently I am rich with poor soil because many of our dollar spots are the size of legal papers.
It’s been a challenging summer for our yard and garden, with several weeks of dryness that was alleviated by recent rains. Good thing we’re not relying on our vegetable harvest to sustain us through the winter.
The hummingbirds have certainly put on a show for us this summer. Until recently we were filling our three feeders almost daily; we enjoy watching the dive-bombing aerial show. In a few weeks the hummingbirds will begin their seasonal departure south. Males typically leave earlier so they can stake the best seats for the upcoming football season. The females and the young will fend for themselves before joining them.
Christians sometimes associate hummingbirds with the resurrection. They sleep still overnight like death before resuming their boundless energy at dawn – messengers from heaven. Native Americans believe the birds are a symbol of luck, devotion, permanence and the cycle of life.
In a few weeks it will be fall.
The cycle of life turns.
Visit youtube.com and search for "Hummingbirds at Brambleberry" for a video by Sherry Hardie.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.