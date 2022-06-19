It’s a rule of nature that the amount of maintenance one needs to do is proportional to the amount of property one owns.
It’s not exactly like the law of thermodynamics. But having a house, business or farm with structures, driveways, porches and yards means there’s always some sort of maintenance to perform. Gutters plug, paint peels and driveways crack. Things just generally break down, wear down or succumb to the inevitable forces of nature.
I am referring to inanimate objects and not myself, but the same rules could apply.
One can hire skilled craftspeople to complete specific projects. But that goes against my natural instincts of paying someone – and moves closer to conceding that I can’t do all things or that I’m growing too old.
I’m not prepared to do any of that, but that doesn’t help in accomplishing those tasks – especially when they’ve been on the master to-do list for several years. That’s the list that includes the constantly revised list from my wife, Sherry, that never seems to grow shorter.
People are also reading…
Two years ago I noticed our asphalt driveway that was installed in 2006 was starting to develop cracks. I put one sealcoat on the driveway about 10 years ago; aside from a few cracks it has aged well.
But tiny cracks can become big cracks – and then become missing chunks of driveway. Therefore it’s important to fill them. So two years ago I purchased tubes of crack sealer. They disappeared into the garage. I purchased another container this past year. It also disappeared into the garage.
I found both compounds recently, but discovered they were unusable after being ruined by freezing temperatures. The cost of my procrastination was a third purchase of sealers. Finally, after a couple of hours, the cracks were filled.
Feeling emboldened by checking that box, I turned my attention toward our two porches. Both have cedar floors that need to be stained at least every two years. I’ve tried every sort of stain and preservative under the sun, but it’s the sun that inflicts the most damage in breaking down the protective coating.
Step one was to locate my pressure washer. The last time I used it I noticed the hose had started to crack so I bought a new hose. That was this past year. I found the hose, swapped it out, applied some thread tape and I was in business.
There’s something therapeutic about wielding a pressure washer. It’s a little tedious but I can see immediate results, watching dirt and grime be blasted away. It’s good for the soul.
I finished the floor on one porch and set the pressure-washer wand on the steps. I immediately forgot it was there and proceeded to step on the wand with my size-12 boots.
Pressure washers aren’t designed to handle that sort of pressure; I snapped the wand in two. It was a clean break of plastic and metal, which meant my pressure washing was finished for the day.
One step ahead, another step back.
My wallet was set back about $50 the next day with the purchase of a new wand and accessories. But I was back in business and proceeded to clean the other porch, along with some dirty sections of patio, two picnic tables and two benches.
The porches are now re-stained but the railings will need a fresh coat of paint. The paint has been purchased – if it doesn’t vanish into the garage.
Then it’s on to other maintenance projects, which are far too many to do in the time I have to do them. It’s funny how those projects seem to take a little longer than they did a few years ago.
I guess I’m not all as cracked up as I used to be.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.