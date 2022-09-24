It’s tempting to proclaim the lawn and garden season finished as we creep into fall, but the work remains even after the growing season ends.
Certain chores have already been suspended – like weeding our pathetic excuse for a vegetable garden. But we’ve planted new fall mums and have started to plant bulbs for next spring. I’ve been told the flower gardens around the yard need one more weeding before the cold weather hits.
Most important on the weeding agenda is the removal of some goldenrod plants that emerged in one of the flower gardens. Before I tangled with the enemy I decided to do a little research regarding my foe. Goldenrod has an undeserved reputation as a late-summer hay-fever contributor when it’s actually ragweed that’s the true culprit. Goldenrod does have pollen but it’s sticky and not wind-borne like that of ragweed. But they bloom at the same time, which prompts the blame.
Goldenrod grows all across any un-pastured areas of our farm. I remember a day more than 50 years ago when my grandfather Keith Hardie and I were walking through the woods. It was late fall and we came across the dried stalks of many goldenrod plants.
“I want to show you something,” Grandpa said. “You can use these plants to fish. Do you know how?”
I asked, “Can you use the stalks as fishing canes?”
Grandpa smiled.
“Good guess, but no,” he said. “Here’s how.”
Grandpa pulled out his pocket knife and cut into a round ball on the stem of the goldenrod. Inside was a small grub.
“Here,” he said. “Fish love these.”
Larva not used for fishing survives the winter to emerge as a fly the next summer.
Goldenrod is also edible. The flowers and leaves can be used for tea. The leaves can be cooked or blanched, and frozen for soups or stews. It has some medicinal benefits. Unlike other weeds, goldenrod is native to North America. There are now hybrid forms of the plant that are sold in garden centers.
I mentioned some of those interesting facts to my wife, Sherry, thinking perhaps she would look more kindly upon those beautiful yellow flowers in her garden – and I could scratch off one task in the to-do list without needing to lift a finger.
None of that was news to her. The directive was again reiterated.
“They are invasive and I want them gone,” she said.
It was a good try though.
Bridge interest revisited
I heard from several readers who replied to my recent column about some of the area’s historic and previous bridges.
It was my recollection that the old bridge that crossed the Black River near North Bend, Wisconsin, had collapsed on a Sunday night, but I wasn’t sure of the month or the precise year. I thought it was 1980. Thanks to information from Larry Rodenberg, a high school classmate, the date was March 22, 1981. It was indeed a Sunday night.
Richard McElmury of Onalaska, Wisconsin, sent me a couple of photos from a railroad bridge in Valley City, North Dakota. The bridge opened in 1908; it’s 3,860 feet long and 162 feet above the Sheyenne River. It’s still in use, and remains one of the longest and highest railroad viaducts in the country.
Speaking of old bridges, our trip to Scotland took us past the Old Bridge at Glenlivet, which dates to the late 16th century. The masonry bridge crosses the River Livet with three hump-backed arches standing on a natural rocky outcrop. The bridge was damaged in a flood in 1829 – one arch washed away – and a new bridge was built nearby.
I seem to recall it was a Sunday night.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.