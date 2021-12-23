Nothing is wrapped in family tradition as much as the culture of Christmas.
I have Norwegian ancestry from my father’s family; my grandmother enjoyed baking kringla, rosettes, krumkake and other Scandinavian treats for the holidays. My great-aunt would always cook a batch of lefse to be enjoyed at the holiday meals.
But there was one Norwegian holiday tradition that I never took part in – julebukking. The “Christmas buck” has its roots in pre-Christian pagan times when someone would dress as a goat, pretend to be sacrificed and then come back to life when Thor revived him or her.
After Christianity came to Norway in the 11th century, Thor’s goat became the yule goat or the Christmas buck. What started as a pagan holiday tradition evolved into what could best be described as a Norwegian Halloween party in December.
Julebukking involves dressing in a disguise with a group of friends and going to houses in the neighborhood. The julebukkers would sing or householders would guess who was hidden behind the disguise. To keep the party going, sometimes at least one member of the household would join in as the group caroused through the neighborhood.
Did I mention alcohol? Julebukkers were often treated to candy or alcohol. I remember my dad telling of one julebukking when they stopped at a farm where a gallon of rather strong homemade wine emerged. Apparently the wine was gone before the next stop and the julebukkers became a rather merry bunch.
Dad also said he remembered a knock on their door one December night. My grandmother – who had a sing-song lilt to her voice when she was excited – proclaimed, “Keith (my grandfather’s name), there are julebukkers!” She opened the door and the party began.
The tradition has mostly died out with subsequent generations, but I asked my cousin who still lives in Norway if anyone still julebukks. He said he would always don a nisse mask and bring a bottle of aquavit – a distilled spirit – to neighboring houses. Apparently the tradition ended when the wives decided that having a glass at each of the 10 to 12 houses they visited was a bit too much.
I’m somewhat surprised the tradition didn’t live on in Wisconsin, where we don’t need much of an excuse to drink.
Goodbye Northfield goat
Speaking of goats, in May 2020 I wrote a column about the famous celebrity of Northfield, Wisconsin – Betsy the goat.
Passersby on Interstate 94 sometimes spotted Betsy along the cliffs near the 100-mile marker about 2 miles southeast of town. Concerned citizens have called 9-1-1, but whenever anyone came close to the goat it scrambled up a rocky ledge. Other motorists took photos or videos of the goat and have posted them on a Facebook page –www.facebook.com/northfieldgoat – for the Northfield Goat of Jackson County, Wisconsin.
The goat belonged to a local man; it had escaped captivity in 2018 and was first spotted hanging out on the rock ledges the following year and into 2020.
That was the last time Betsy was seen, according to a Facebook-page post Nov. 27.
“Unfortunately it has been well over a year since anyone has provided any sighting of Betsy,” it states. “She has either moved on, been placed into captivity or has passed away. There is no record of her being hit by a vehicle on I-94 or within the county. We may never know what happened to her. If any sightings come through then you will be one of the first to know.”
Betsy lives on – for a while anyway – with memories and photos on social media.
