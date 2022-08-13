The world of communication is now in our pocket thanks to the marvels of technology. Our powerful smartphones have so many bells, whistles, gadgets and apps that the actual concept of being a telephone seems like an afterthought.
When my parents moved to our farm in 1970 our telephone service was a four-party line. That meant four households in our neighborhood shared the same phone line.
News sometimes traveled fast if there were nosey neighbors who liked to eavesdrop on conversations. In the event of an emergency one would need to break in and ask them to hang up in order to make the call.
The phone in the barn – a 1950s model constructed of heavy black Bakelite with a metal dial that was designed to handle the outdoor environment – shared the same number as the house. If we wanted to call the barn from the house or vice versa, we needed to dial the number, hang up and wait for the phone to ring.
Private phone lines – an unheard of luxury – weren’t available and touch-tone phones were still years into the future. We were part of the Ettrick exchange in Wisconsin; the next valley over was Melrose. But that was a long-distance call, as was phoning Taylor, the location of our postal service.
Long-distance calls meant spending money so they were to be minimal. How unfortunate for my parents that my girlfriend – now wife – Sherry lived in Mindoro, a long-distance call. I spent many hours lying on the floor with the phone cord stretched as far as it would go whispering sweet nothings that were actually pricey somethings. Eventually the folks signed up for a long-distance nights and weekends plan that cost less.
People are also reading…
When we needed a ride home after an athletic event, we would call collect with the assistance of an operator. If the parents really wanted to save money they could refuse the charges, knowing that their son or daughter was sending them the equivalent of today’s text message asking for a ride.
The disappearance of land lines has led to the demise of pay phones and phone booths – and the younger generation not having a clue about what “Got a dime … call someone who cares” even means.
Even the ubiquitous red telephone booths synonymous with Great Britain are disappearing from the landscape – although not as fast as phone booths here. A story from National Public Radio from this past November said United Kingdom phone regulator Ofcom is keeping thousands of the red phone kiosks in service – particularly in areas where payphones are still vital in case of emergencies and where cellphone users can’t get a reliable signal.
A call box can stay in service if it’s used at least 52 times during a year or if it’s located in an area identified as an accident or a suicide hotspot.
During our recent trip to Scotland we noticed there are quite a few red call boxes still standing, even though half have been removed. There are still about 21,000 left in the United Kingdom. Some have been converted to other uses – like community libraries or to house defibrillators. Ofcom says a decommissioned box can be adopted by a local community for just 1 pound, which has happened with about 6,000 kiosks.
Back at the farm we still have a landline because cell-phone service in our part of Wisconsin is a little sketchy – though improving. But sometimes I miss that old phone that hung in the barn.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.